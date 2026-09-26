How to Watch Chiefs vs. Dolphins: NFL Week 3 TV, Odds, Preview

On the heels of consecutive victories to open the 2026-27 campaign, the Kansas City Chiefs are back in action on Sunday against a lowly opponent. All it takes is one slip-up to get served up some humble pie, though, so there likely won't be any overlooking of the Miami Dolphins.

Miami is off to an 0-2 start, having mustered just 13 points in each of the first two outings in the Jeff Hafley era. Kansas City is heavily favored rolling into Week 3 of NFL play, setting up the prospect of a perfect 3-0 record for the first time since 2024.

Here's everything you need to know and how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they square off against the Dolphins on Sunday.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Dolphins Week 2 Game

Game: Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins

Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Date and Time: Sunday, September 27 at 12 p.m. CT

Sunday, September 27 at 12 p.m. CT TV Channel: CBS (KCTV locally)

CBS (KCTV locally) Listen Live: Chiefs Radio Network on 96.5 The Fan (96.5 FM) locally, ESPN Radio nationally or Tico Sports/Audacy App for Spanish broadcast

Chiefs Radio Network on 96.5 The Fan (96.5 FM) locally, ESPN Radio nationally or Tico Sports/Audacy App for Spanish broadcast Betting line: Chiefs -10 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

For Sunday's television broadcast, it'll be the dynamic duo of Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Trent Green (color commentary) in the booth with Melanie Collins working the sidelines.

On the radio side, the typical trio of Mitch Holthus (play-by-play), Danan Hughes (color) and Josh Klingler (sideline) has you covered for 96.5 The Fan. On ESPN Radio's national call, it's Chris Carlin and Mike Tannenbaum helping you get closer to the action. The Spanish radio broadcast once again stars Oscar Monterroso, Hannah Bassham and Alvaro Alvarez.

Courtesy of Football Zebras, Alex Moore and his crew are responsible for refereeing Week 3's Chiefs-Dolphins bout. Moore most recently worked a Kansas City game last season in what wound up being a 23-20 overtime win for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and company.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news and updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded.