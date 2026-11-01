How to Watch Chiefs vs. Broncos: NFL Week 8 TV, Odds, Preview

Fresh off their first defeat of the 2026 campaign, the Kansas City Chiefs have a massive opportunity to right the ship. AFC West play is back on the menu, with head coach Andy Reid's team traveling to Denver to face the Broncos.

Given that Kansas City already has a victory over its bitter rivals this campaign, Week 8 presents a chance to create legitimate separation in the standings. There are some obstacles that could make doing so a bit more difficult, but that's been the name of the game for the Chiefs in 2026. Can they find a way to escape the Mile High City with a win?

Here's everything you need to know and how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they square off against the Broncos.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Broncos Week 8 Game

Game: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos Location: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver Colo.

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver Colo. Date and Time: Sunday, November 1 at 3:25 p.m. CT

Sunday, November 1 at 3:25 p.m. CT TV Channel: CBS (KCTV locally)

CBS (KCTV locally) Listen Live: Chiefs Radio Network on 96.5 The Fan (96.5 FM) locally, Westwood One nationally or Tico Sports/Audacy App for Spanish broadcast

Chiefs Radio Network on 96.5 The Fan (96.5 FM) locally, Westwood One nationally or Tico Sports/Audacy App for Spanish broadcast Betting line: Chiefs -1.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Sunday afternoon's broadcast features the duo of Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and former star NFL pass rusher J.J. Watt (color analyst) in the television booth. Tracy Wolfson is working the sidelines.

On the radio side, it's the tried-and-true Chiefs Radio Network trio of Mitch Holthus (play-by-play), Danan Hughes (color) and Josh Klingler (sideline) manning the call. ESPN Radio's national broadcast stars Steve Levy, Kelly Stouffer and Cynthia Frelund. On the Spanish broadcast, it's Oscar Monterroso, Hannah Bassham and Alvaro Alvarez once again.

According to Football Zebras, Clete Blakeman is the head referee for this Week 8 showdown. He was last in charge of officiating a Chiefs game in Week 16 of last season, a 26-9 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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