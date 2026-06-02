Chiefs Won't Reunite with JuJu Smith-Schuster — Now What?

After months of speculation, the Kansas City Chiefs are not reuniting with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

On Monday, Smith-Schuster signed with the New York Giants alongside fellow wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Braxton Berrios. Meanwhile, the Chiefs' wide receiver room has uncertainty throughout, ranging from Rashee Rice at the top of the depth chart to the unproven young players at the bottom.

Why JuJu Smith-Schuster signing with the Giants still matters to the Chiefs

Smith-Schuster wasn't enormously productive in 2025 (33 catches for 345 yards and a touchdown), but he was highly trusted by the Chiefs' coaching staff. The veteran received the second-most offensive snaps of any Chiefs wide receiver last season, taking 620 reps (55.7%) with the KC offense. Only Xavier Worthy (645, 58%) was on the field more.

Those stats illustrate both the importance and the issue with Smith-Schuster's 2025 season.

The Chiefs often looked to Smith-Schuster as a veteran presence and high football IQ player who had a propensity for blocking. Those are all good things for a receiver to have, but it was often limiting in Smith-Schuster's case. He was never likely to separate from a defender and defenses knew the strengths and weaknesses of his game, making Smith-Schuster largely one-dimensional at this point in his career.

Still, that one dimension is one the Chiefs haven't entirely replaced heading into 2026.

I was more welcoming of a potential Smith-Schuster reunion than many Chiefs analysts because of the number of questions KC still has in the receiver room. If nothing else, Smith-Schuster can block and lead his younger teammates by example. On the other hand, entering this offseason, I had hoped Kansas City would add a multi-dimensional receiver who could pick up some of the "JuJu stuff" while also threatening defenses as a pass-catcher. So far, that player hasn't appeared.

Perhaps 2025 fourth-round pick Jalen Royals can take on some of those roles in his second season. Maybe 2026 fifth-rounder Cyrus Allen can fast-track his rookie year. Could Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton be so excellent (and healthy) that receivers four-through-six don't matter outside of special teams? That would be ideal!

Still, former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs sounds like a better idea with each passing day, while Tyreek Hill may not be ready to return for many more months. A.J. Brown is (finally) in New England, and the Chiefs' best chance at a steep improvment among their pass catchers may just come from the players already on the roster.

For more of our reactions to a busy news day around the NFL, check out Monday's edition of Everything Else on KC Sports Network.

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