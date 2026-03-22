1 Offensive Tackle Chiefs Could Draft in First Three Rounds

With just over a month to go until the NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs are beginning to narrow down their draft board with hopes of having it ready to go a couple of weeks ahead of the selection process.

The Chiefs have needs on both sides of the ball, including offensive tackle, where they may need to attack early to gain the best value and potential long-term stability on the right side with Jawaan Taylor gone. General manager Brett Veach will have some work to do in a top-heavy tackle class. However, let's take a look at one offensive tackle prospect the Chiefs should consider drafting at each slot of their first four picks.

Round 1, No. 9 overall: Francis Mauigoa, Miami Hurricanes

Jan 17, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes lineman Francis Mauigoa during media day for the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship at Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The consensus No. 2 offensive tackle in the NFL Draft, Mauigoa, is a true brick wall on the right side. While there were some talks of a potential move to guard, his arms are long enough to handle the trials of playing on an island at right tackle.

Mauigoa would be an immediate starter on the right side, providing the Chiefs with a mauler and a sufficient athlete with impressive movement skills for his size. He plays with excellent hand carriage and technique, with accurate strikes and heavy hands to jolt defenders at the point of attack.

Round 1, No. 29 overall: Blake Miller, Clemson Tigers

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) fades back to pass behind offensive linemen, from left, Blake Miller (78), offensive lineman Elijah Thurmon (52), Ryan Linthicum (53), Harris Sewell (55) and Collin Sadler (50) playing Troy during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the best offensive line prospects in recent Clemson program history, Miller is vastly experienced as a starter at right tackle with an extremely high ceiling that would intrigue most teams with a need at tackle in general. With Miller, you're getting a terrific athlete with range, football intelligence, a mauler/finisher mentality, and the flashes in hand technique to be a starter early on. However, he'll need to add more muscle to his frame along with improved play strength.

Round 2, No. 40 overall: Max Iheanachor, Arizona State Sun Devils

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A standout from the Senior Bowl and scouting combine, Iheanachor may not last this far, but anything can happen in the draft. It would be smart to have a competition at this point if the Chiefs were to draft Iheanachor, as he must continue to improve his play strength, balance, and pure power at the point of attack, which shows his newness to football. He is already a standout pass protector with range and good timing in his punches while showcasing quality mirroring skills.

Round 3, No. 74 overall: Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M Aggies

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Dametrious Crownover (78) of Texas A&M blocks during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Crownover flashed during the Senior Bowl at both left and right tackle and has some impressive tape to match. While the third round could be a reach, it is a selection based on the future, while the Chiefs sort out the mess at right tackle for next season. Crownover is a long and powerful lineman who uses his frame to his advantage in pass protection and on drive blocks in the run game.