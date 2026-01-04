What a Win (and Loss) Means for the Chiefs in Season Finale vs. Raiders

While the season has gone the opposite of what they had planned in the preseason, the once-Super Bowl favorite, the Kansas City Chiefs, are 6-10 and out of the playoffs after a three-year run of consecutive appearances in the championship game. It is a time to face the reality of a roster that needed a soft reset to build for the next phase of Patrick Mahomes' career.

Mahomes (torn ACL) is questionable for the first few weeks of the 2026 regular season. However, the 2025 season finally concludes this weekend as the Chiefs travel to Allegiant Stadium to face the Las Vegas Raiders. Let's look at what a win and a loss mean for Kansas City as they look to finish the year strong in Las Vegas.

What a win means

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) gestures to the crowd during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Chiefs would love to finish the year strong after such poor results in one-score games. They are taking a hard look everywhere at key positions to dissect for the future. It is truly a unique time for Kansas City in such an odd and unexpected season, but the close victories from a year ago was not sustainable long-term, and the flaws opened up.

A win for the Chiefs would be a great way to end the season, filled with disappointment and heartbreak, especially with so many close losses. It would be a sign that several of the younger players played admirably against a Raiders team that is playing with nothing to lose but the No. 1 overall selection in this year's NFL Draft. It would also be a fitting end to what could be the final game of Travis Kelce's career, one that has brought the Chiefs so many terrific memories while leading them to Super Bowls.

What a loss means

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) carries the ball defended by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Chiefs' 2025-2026 season can't get worse, right? We have seen crazier things with them in recent weeks, including the drumming they received from a previously lowly Tennessee Titans team. A loss wouldn't just be disappointing, it would be embarrassing, especially as the Raiders have been "fighting" to secure the No. 1 overall draft choice in April's draft.

However, depending on how things go across the league and on Sunday with a potential loss in Las Vegas, the Chiefs' draft positioning could improve greatly into the Top 10. Kansas City and general manager Brett Veach with a selection in the first 10 picks in the first round would not be fair for the rest of the NFL, as they would be in a great position to take one of the top prospects in this year's draft.

Register for our absolutely FREE newsletter, emailed with the latest news, analysis, and the best stories on your beloved Chiefs each day. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Be sure to follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @ZakSGilbert and make sure you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.