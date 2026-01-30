3 Big-Name Running Backs Chiefs Should Target in March



This past season revealed multiple areas in need of improvement for the Kansas City Chiefs, who went 6-11 and failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Defensively, Kansas City's pass rush was not a factor in most contests, as it ranked 26th in the league with 33 sacks. Offensively, the protection was questionable, but most of that was a product of injuries. However, the run game was an issue in 2024 and 2025, as the Chiefs did nothing to address the backfield heading into this season.

That lack of urgency last offseason should prompt the front office to pay more attention to the rushing attack that held back Kansas City this season.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) reacts after a play against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

With only six draft picks and currently $62.3 million over the cap, the Chiefs' resources are limited. But could General Manager Brett Veach acquire a known commodity and guarantee that Kansas City has an above-average run game in 2026? One way to ensure this is to sign a marquee player on the open market, who can serve as a reliable three-down back. It may be far-fetched and not in the best interest of the team, but Kansas City may overcorrect after what transpired in 2025.

It is a loaded running back free agent class, but there are clearly three that separate from the rest. If the Chiefs go this route, which ones would be the best fit alongside Patrick Mahomes?

1. Breece Hall

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) rushes the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at MetLife Stadium.

The 24-year-old running back has been viewed as a boom-or-bust running back. Hall either breaks a big play or gets stuffed behind the line of scrimmage. However, there is an argument to be made that Hall's efficiency was hampered by inept quarterback play, a mundane offensive scheme, and subpar offensive line play.

Hall's lowest yards per carry total occurred in 2024, and that was still 4.2 yards per attempt. In Kansas City's offense, with Mahomes, an above-average offensive line, and a play-calling more conducive to a running back, Hall would excel.

It could be an expensive purchase, but the Chiefs could look to hit a home run with Hall, who is the youngest of the three names that will be talked about, and address the other glaring holes on the roster through the draft.

2. Kenneth Walker III

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field.

Walker III is a powerful and explosive running back who has been held back throughout the season by the Seattle Seahawks, who continually gave Zach Charbonnet opportunities, splitting the backfield 50/50.

However, Charbonnet suffered a season-ending knee injury early in the divisional round against the San Francisco 49ers. Walker III took full advantage of the expanded workload, taking 19 carries for 116 yards and three touchdowns.

The 25-year-old running back could easily be considered the top running back available in free agency, but injuries - which may have played a part in Charbonnet's role throughout the season - have been a major factor in Walker's career.

3. Travis Etienne Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) rushes for yards during the third quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24.

After missing his entire rookie campaign with a Lisfranc injury, Etienne Jr. has missed only two games in four seasons. The former 2021 first-round pick is another running back who can play all three downs.

He is the oldest of this group, and he has averaged sub-four yards per carry twice in his career. While he is capable of being utilized in multiple ways, he is 27 years old and, at times, is inefficient. Etienne Jr. would be a clear upgrade to Kansas City's backfield, but the other two names are more compelling options for the Chiefs. I’m not sure Etienne Jr. would be worth the price tag if he is in the same price range as Hall and Walker III.