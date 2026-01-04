3 Crystal-Ball Calls for Chiefs-Raiders Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – John Madden and Hank Stram would be appalled.
The Raiders and Chiefs meet Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan) in perhaps the least-anticipated matchup of their 66-year series history. The proud franchises enter the season-finale with a combined – gasp – eight wins.
Patrick Mahomes and Maxx Crosby are on the shelf. Pete Carroll’s seat is hotter than a solar storm and fans have already ordered their 15 Raiders jerseys – not for Kenny Pickett but Fernando Mendoza.
Las Vegas has the inside track in the race for the Hoosiers quarterback. And thanks to last week’s blowout home loss to the Giants, the Raiders could even hold that selection before they kick off with the Chiefs.
Even if Las Vegas beats Kansas City, should the Giants beat the Cowboys earlier on Sunday, the pick will belong to the Raiders. The Raiders’ other path to the No. 1 pick is for the Browns, Falcons and Bears to each lose on Sunday.
So, call that Prediction No. 1: The AFC West will own the first-overall selection for the first time since Kansas City took Eric Fisher in 2013, Andy Reid’s inaugural season at the Chiefs’ helm. The last time the Raiders held the top spot? Cover your eyes, Raiders fans. It was 2007 and JaMarcus Russell.
Oh, would the Chiefs love something similar to percolate over the next 12 months. But Kansas City fans don’t have time to think about that. They’re too busy ordering their No. 98 Crosby jerseys.
Here are two more crystal-ball calls for Sunday afternoon.
Chiefs fans will force a delay of game
There isn’t a lot of color underneath the roof of Allegiant Stadium. The green grass on the field, which rolls out during the week for irrigation and sun before returning to its gameday position, is about the only pleasant hue in the facility.
That’ll become red and green on Sunday, and fans will have a late Christmas present for their team. Chiefs supporters travel regardless of the team’s record, and they booked their Vegas vacations to celebrate the new year way back in October – when the Chiefs were 5-3 with the NFL’s most efficient offense, back when they were holding the Raiders to just three first downs in a 31-0 shutout.
Kansas City is 6-0 at the facility, including a Super Bowl 58 overtime victory. And just as they’ve done twice this season at Arrowhead Stadium, Chiefs fans will force the opponent’s offense to commit a delay-of-game penalty.
Kansas City will finally lose a fumble
Here’s a list of all the NFL teams since the 1970 merger to play the first 16 games of a season and lose one-or-fewer fumbles…
Kansas City Chiefs, 2025.
That’s it. That’s the list.
But five days after Times Square, the ball will finally drop for the Chiefs – and into the Raiders’ hands.
