3 Running Backs in Day Three Chiefs Should Target in NFL Draft

As the Kansas City Chiefs take a lay of the land (aka, their current state of the roster), they are a team still looking to add talent at premier positions: wide receiver, cornerback, and the defensive front. General manager Brett Veach has one goal in mind, with eyes on the ultimate prize of Super Bowl LXI. To get there, the depth must be stout, and it could take a while to get there.

The Chiefs have done well to address the running back position, signing Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III while adding Emari Demercado to the roster. They join second-year runner Brashard Smith in the backfield that is significantly improved from a year ago, but they must add a true power element to the room. That starts in the NFL Draft, where three running backs take the mantle as potential targets for Kansas City.

Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas Razorbacks

Nov 1, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Mike Washington Jr (4) rushes for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Bulldogs won 38-35. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

A deadly combination that has proven to be effective at running back for many years is downhill explosiveness and power in the shoulder pads. Derrick Henry is a historical figure in this case, and while Washington shouldn't be compared to a future Hall of Famer, it is his play-style that could prove worthy for the Chiefs in the middle rounds.

Washington plays with incredible balance, power, and explosiveness to break pursuit angles and can handle a heavy workload if asked to. This is a good prospect who can make the Chiefs backfield formidable.

Adam Randall, Clemson Tigers

Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Adam Randall (8) gains yards after catch during the first half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Once a highly-touted wide receiver recruit for Clemson, Randall took a drastic turn this past offseason by transitioning to running back due to depth issues at the position. While there are clear moments of newness to the role, Randall has impressive tape with excellent power, balance, speed, and natural pass-catching ability to be an effective third-down running back for Kansas City. This is a project for Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy to attempt in the latter portion of the draft.

Kaytron Allen, Penn State Nittany Lions

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National running back Kaytron Allen (11) of Penn State runs the ball during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The one thing that Allen lacks in his game is explosiveness and speed to win angles and edges. He will not run away from defenders, nor is he a fit in a heavy zone scheme, but he looks to be an impressive short-yardage back who can provide a power element for the Chiefs' backfield, showcasing good ball security, balance, pop, and impressive vision to be an effective runner in the offense.