3 Developmental Quarterback Chiefs Should Target in 2026 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs will enter the 2026 regular season in less than six months with more questions than answers as they navigate a roster that may not be entirely playoff-ready at this time. With quarterback Patrick Mahomes still questionable for, at best, the first month of the season, the Chiefs had to make a move at quarterback.

General manager Brett Veach traded for Justin Fields as their backup signal-caller this upcoming season and potential Week 1 starter. However, just because the Chiefs traded for a passer doesn't mean they should avoid it entirely during the NFL Draft next month. There are plenty of quarterback prospects who could be developmental players behind Mahomes and Fields, which is why I'm here to list three who the Chiefs could select.

Carson Beck, Miami Hurricanes

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) scrambles with the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

I can hear the groans already, but hear me out on this prospect of Beck joining Kansas City. There will be intrigue with above-average size and a sufficient arm, paired with some good anticipation to the middle of the field and flashes of accuracy on all three levels. Now, he is not an NFL starter by any means; yet, Beck has some aspects of his game that translate to the next level, especially his football intelligence.

Luke Altmyer, Illinois Fighting Illini

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American Team quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) of Illinois throws during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

A standout from the Senior Bowl, Altymer has some intriguing traits to discuss, especially when it comes to throwing with good velocity into tight windows, utilizing quality athleticism to fit within an Eric Bieniemy offense, and the mechanical aspects that allow him to generate a quick release and fire lasers to all levels of the field. He must learn how to handle pressure better and general awareness in the pocket, but there is much to like with Altmyer as a developmental passer in Kansas City.

Drew Allar, Penn State Nittany Lions

Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Allar was once considered a potential No. 1 overall draft pick over a year ago. Much has changed since then, as evaluators have come to realize just how raw a player Allar is to be a high draft pick in the NFL, and at this rate, he may not touch the second day of the draft.

There is no better place in the world for Allar to learn and grow at the next level than with head coach Andy Reid, Bieniemy, Mahomes, and Fields: all of the talent and coaching minds in one room to lead a better path for a young signal-caller with a big arm and excellent stature.