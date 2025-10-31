Chiefs Still Have Some Disbeliefs to Defy vs. Bills
The Kansas City Chiefs' momentum is sky high after a statement win over the Washington Commanders. Their offense is red hot, and their defense is back to being one of the best in the NFL. The next opponent on their schedule is the Buffalo Bills, the latest installment in this iconic rivalry.
Due to the Bills' bye week being earlier than the Chiefs, they have played one less game. Nevertheless, these two teams have won five games and are both looking for a win to take them over the top. The Bills are looking to reclaim some of the momentum they've lost, and the Chiefs are looking to capitalize on their momentum.
Week 9 Predictions
Pete Prisco is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he made his weekly predictions, attempting to figure out how week 9 will shake out. Josh Allen is looking to improve his 4 - 1 record over Patrick Mahomes in the regular season, and Prisco believes that will happen in week 9.
"This is the game of the week. The Chiefs have won three straight, while the Bills blew out Carolina last week coming off their bye. The Buffalo running game clicked last week, but they will need more from Josh Allen in this one. I think they get it as Allen wins a shootout with Patrick Mahomes. This game will live up to the billing", said Prisco.
After this game against the Bills, the Chiefs will be on their bye week. Regardless of the outcome of this contest, the Chiefs will enjoy a well-earned rest where their roster will recuperate after they've roared back from a 0 - 2 start. They'll be able to take a step back and look at how their team has performed, and decide if there are any moves to be made at the NFL trade deadline.
Unfortunately for Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense, there are a lot of things working against them. They'll be on the road, in one of the toughest stadiums to play in. The Bills have a more explosive run game with James Cook, while the Chiefs will be without Isiah Pacheco.
If the Chiefs want to avoid defeat, it'll be due to their defense forcing turnovers on Allen. His play has taken a step back from his MVP self last season. They need to make him uncomfortable and not allow their run game to take over.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts on the Chiefs' week 9 opponents when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.