Chiefs Being Thrown a Season-Opener Change-Up

Over the last nine years, the Kansas City Chiefs have been consistently featured in the season opener.

However, that will not be the case next season, as the Chiefs missed the playoffs in 2025 with a 6-11 record. Additionally, Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL in December, which puts his status for Week 1 of 2026 in doubt.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (45) pressures Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

While Kansas City will not obviously host the 2026 NFL season opener , the Chiefs are one of the teams on the Seattle Seahawks' home schedule. However, on Monday, owner Clark Hunt discussed how Kansas City is unlikely to be the opposing team against Seattle on Sept. 10, according to ESPN's Nate Taylor .

What Was Said

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt arrives before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I don’t think that’s on the table anymore," Hunt explained. "I think from a league standpoint, there would be some concern whether [Patrick Mahomes] would be ready to go."

"My guess is the [NFL] won’t want to take that risk," Hunt continued. "We’ve all seen some of the videos of [Mahomes'] rehab. By every indication, he’s ahead of schedule, and has worked really hard to be ahead of schedule."

Why This Thought Process Makes Sense

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Patrick Mahomes watches the action from a suite during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Potentially without Mahomes under center for Week 1, there is no incentive for the league to feature the Chiefs in a primetime game with its superstar player sidelined. Even if the 30-year-old quarterback was healthy, I would not expect Kansas City to be the choice.

The Chiefs are in the midst of a rebuild and could look completely outmatched with a completely revamped roster. The NFL would rather have this game later in the season when Kansas City is potentially healthier and finding its footing.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald and running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrate with the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On the other hand, if Mahomes was known to be healthy, watching Super Bowl LX MVP, Kenneth Walker III , face his former team on the road would be a tantalizing narrative. However, this matchup for the opening game of the season simply does not make much sense.

Predicting Who Will Play Against Seattle

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

When assessing the Seahawks' home opponents next season, the team that makes the most sense from an entertainment and narrative perspective is the Chicago Bears. In Ben Johnson's first year as the head coach, the Bears won the NFC North and reached the divisional round of the playoffs.

The NFL has chosen teams in these situations by projecting who the next great team can be. A few years ago, the Detroit Lions were summoned to face the Chiefs in the season opener, which came as a surprise, but the Lions proved that they belonged. The Bears could fall under that same category.