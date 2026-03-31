Chiefs Being Thrown a Season-Opener Change-Up
In this story:
Over the last nine years, the Kansas City Chiefs have been consistently featured in the season opener.
However, that will not be the case next season, as the Chiefs missed the playoffs in 2025 with a 6-11 record. Additionally, Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL in December, which puts his status for Week 1 of 2026 in doubt.
While Kansas City will not obviously host the 2026 NFL season opener, the Chiefs are one of the teams on the Seattle Seahawks' home schedule. However, on Monday, owner Clark Hunt discussed how Kansas City is unlikely to be the opposing team against Seattle on Sept. 10, according to ESPN's Nate Taylor.
What Was Said
- “I don’t think that’s on the table anymore," Hunt explained. "I think from a league standpoint, there would be some concern whether [Patrick Mahomes] would be ready to go."
- "My guess is the [NFL] won’t want to take that risk," Hunt continued. "We’ve all seen some of the videos of [Mahomes'] rehab. By every indication, he’s ahead of schedule, and has worked really hard to be ahead of schedule."
Why This Thought Process Makes Sense
Potentially without Mahomes under center for Week 1, there is no incentive for the league to feature the Chiefs in a primetime game with its superstar player sidelined. Even if the 30-year-old quarterback was healthy, I would not expect Kansas City to be the choice.
The Chiefs are in the midst of a rebuild and could look completely outmatched with a completely revamped roster. The NFL would rather have this game later in the season when Kansas City is potentially healthier and finding its footing.
On the other hand, if Mahomes was known to be healthy, watching Super Bowl LX MVP, Kenneth Walker III, face his former team on the road would be a tantalizing narrative. However, this matchup for the opening game of the season simply does not make much sense.
Predicting Who Will Play Against Seattle
When assessing the Seahawks' home opponents next season, the team that makes the most sense from an entertainment and narrative perspective is the Chicago Bears. In Ben Johnson's first year as the head coach, the Bears won the NFC North and reached the divisional round of the playoffs.
The NFL has chosen teams in these situations by projecting who the next great team can be. A few years ago, the Detroit Lions were summoned to face the Chiefs in the season opener, which came as a surprise, but the Lions proved that they belonged. The Bears could fall under that same category.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.