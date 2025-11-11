Arrowhead Report

Best of Both Worlds: A Closer Look at This Week’s Chiefs Referee

Both the Denver Broncos, Sunday's crew are among league leaders in penalties.

Zak Gilbert

Nov 17, 2013; Denver, CO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts to a call by line judge Adrian Hill (29) in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos won 27-17. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2013; Denver, CO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts to a call by line judge Adrian Hill (29) in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos won 27-17. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know this week’s Chiefs-Broncos game carries major postseason implications.

Just to be sure, though, the NFL assigned a rocket scientist to referee the AFC West Showdown.

adrian hill, isaiah bugg
Oct 8, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions defensive end Isaiah Buggs (96) signals safety as the referee Adrian Hill calls an intentional grounding penalty on Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) (not pictured) near the goal line in the third quarter at Ford Field. The Lions were not awarded a safety on the play. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Adrian Hill, an aerospace software engineer, will oversee the game between the Chiefs (5-4) and Broncos (8-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan). When he’s not using his degrees in computer science, electrical and software engineering, Hill has been an NFL referee since 2019.

And over his first six seasons wearing a white hat, Hill has done four Chiefs games. According to NFLPenalties.com, Kansas City is 4-0 in those games: At Washington in 2021, home against the Rams in 2022, at Jacksonville in 2023 and at Las Vegas in 2024.

adrian hill, zac taylo
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor argues with referee Adrian Hill (29). And umpire Roy Ellison (81) in the third quarter during a Week 15 NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The Cincinnati Bengals won, 34-23. The Cincinnati Bengals improved to 10-4 on the season. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Just like Kansas City’s last game, this week’s officiating crew is among league leaders in most flags thrown. Hill’s group ranks third in the NFL with 15.56 penalties assessed per game. The crew has flagged home teams (8.11 per game) at a higher rate than visitors (7.44).

That’s timely because the Broncos also lead the entire NFL in penalty yards (736). Denver also is tied with Jacksonville for first in the league with 83 penalties.

tee higgins, riley mos
Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) pulls on the jersey of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) for a pass interference penalty in the first quarter of the NFL Week 4 Monday Night Football game between the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

And offensive holding is this crew’s most common flag. Hill’s group has walked off 30 offensive-holding penalties this season and 22 have gone against home teams.

What’s more, Denver enters this week tied for second in the NFL with 13 offensive-holding penalties. Jacksonville leads the league with 17. Plus, the crew averages 3.33 offensive-holding calls per game, tied for second in the league.

andy rei
Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid (right) gestures to down judge Danny Short (113) after an excessive celebration penalty on the Chiefs against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Roughing the passer

Perhaps Hill’s most controversial call since becoming a referee occurred in the 2020 season finale between the Vikings and Lions, a roughing-the-passer penalty on Detroit’s Tracy Walker. Hill said after the game in a pool report the call, which significantly affected Minnesota’s 37-35 win, was because Walker landed with his body weight on quarterback Kirk Cousins.

This season in nine games, however, Hill has called only three roughing-the-passer penalties.

stefon digg
Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) makes a catch against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) and safety Jessie Bates III (3) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Offensive pass interference

The crew’s most controversial game this year was Oct. 12 in New Orleans, the Patriots’ 25-19 win over the Saints in Week 6. In that game, Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs got called twice for offensive pass interference. One of the calls nullified a Pop Douglas touchdown reception. The other wiped out Diggs’ 51-yard catch in the fourth quarter.

What’s on tap for your beloved Chiefs? Don't miss any news and analysis! Take a second and SIGN UP HERE NOW for our free newsletter, and get breaking Chiefs Kingdom news delivered to your inbox daily!

feed

Published
Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI