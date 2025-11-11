Best of Both Worlds: A Closer Look at This Week’s Chiefs Referee
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know this week’s Chiefs-Broncos game carries major postseason implications.
Just to be sure, though, the NFL assigned a rocket scientist to referee the AFC West Showdown.
Adrian Hill, an aerospace software engineer, will oversee the game between the Chiefs (5-4) and Broncos (8-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan). When he’s not using his degrees in computer science, electrical and software engineering, Hill has been an NFL referee since 2019.
And over his first six seasons wearing a white hat, Hill has done four Chiefs games. According to NFLPenalties.com, Kansas City is 4-0 in those games: At Washington in 2021, home against the Rams in 2022, at Jacksonville in 2023 and at Las Vegas in 2024.
Just like Kansas City’s last game, this week’s officiating crew is among league leaders in most flags thrown. Hill’s group ranks third in the NFL with 15.56 penalties assessed per game. The crew has flagged home teams (8.11 per game) at a higher rate than visitors (7.44).
That’s timely because the Broncos also lead the entire NFL in penalty yards (736). Denver also is tied with Jacksonville for first in the league with 83 penalties.
And offensive holding is this crew’s most common flag. Hill’s group has walked off 30 offensive-holding penalties this season and 22 have gone against home teams.
What’s more, Denver enters this week tied for second in the NFL with 13 offensive-holding penalties. Jacksonville leads the league with 17. Plus, the crew averages 3.33 offensive-holding calls per game, tied for second in the league.
Roughing the passer
Perhaps Hill’s most controversial call since becoming a referee occurred in the 2020 season finale between the Vikings and Lions, a roughing-the-passer penalty on Detroit’s Tracy Walker. Hill said after the game in a pool report the call, which significantly affected Minnesota’s 37-35 win, was because Walker landed with his body weight on quarterback Kirk Cousins.
This season in nine games, however, Hill has called only three roughing-the-passer penalties.
Offensive pass interference
The crew’s most controversial game this year was Oct. 12 in New Orleans, the Patriots’ 25-19 win over the Saints in Week 6. In that game, Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs got called twice for offensive pass interference. One of the calls nullified a Pop Douglas touchdown reception. The other wiped out Diggs’ 51-yard catch in the fourth quarter.
