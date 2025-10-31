Arrowhead Report

What Thursday's Injury Report Means for Chiefs' Backfield

However, Kansas City Chiefs' Pro Bowl guard likely to return.

Zak Gilbert

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Matt Nagy said the Chiefs will wait to see whether Isiah Pacheco will be available on Sunday. But if he’s not, they’ll be ready.

The beauty of our team,” Kansas City’s offensive coordinator said Thursday, “the depth that we have, we have guys that are there, guys that can practice, guys that are ready.”

Pacheco, who reportedly injured the MCL in his right knee in Monday’s win, didn’t practice again on Thursday. Should he sit out when the Chiefs (5-3) visit the Bills (5-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), Kareem Hunt is expected to get the bulk of work.

“We tell the guys,” Nagy said, “everybody be ready when the time comes, so we know what we're going to do, how we're going to do it, we'll have a plan, and I think that's the guys that are in that room. We trust in all of them, and then when the time comes, we just go ahead and roll with those guys.”

trey smith, kareem hun
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) celebrates his touchdown in the fourth quarter with teammate Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) during a Monday Night NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug EngleFlorida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trey Smith practices again

They’ll roll behind an offensive line likely to return Trey Smith. The Pro Bowl guard was again limited at practice Thursday after missing only his second NFL game on Monday, with lower-back spasms. Mike Caliendo started in Smith’s place.

Josh Simmons (personal, family) also was absent on Thursday, although he’s expected to return possibly in November. Asked whether Simmons or Jaylon Moore would start once Simmons comes back, Nagy said Andy Reid and Brett Veach will make that decision, but it’ll be a good problem to have.

“Josh is playing well, too,” Nagy said, “so that’s the part that you like, is that you got guys that are playing well, and then we just kind of work through all that other stuff.”

Buffalo update

For a second straight week, a Chiefs opponent will be without its leader in sacks. The Bills on Tuesday placed defensive tackle Ed Oliver, tied with Joey Bosa with three sacks this year, on injured reserve. Last week, Washington played at Arrowhead Stadium without an injured Dorance Armstrong.

Buffalo, however, is expected to play Matt Milano for the first time since Oct. 5. A pectoral injury has limited the starting outside linebacker to just three games this year. He was full participation Thursday for a second straight practice.

matt milano, patrick mahome
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tries to make a throw as his is hit by Bills Matt Milano. / Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK

Starting nose tackle DaQuan Jones (calf) missed a second straight practice Thursday, and outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring) did not practice Thursday after he was listed as limited on Wednesday.

Chiefs Kingdom, the Internet’s No. 1 destination for the most thorough analysis is right here, totally free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And tell us your thoughts on the Chiefs’ run game by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI