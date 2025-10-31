What Thursday's Injury Report Means for Chiefs' Backfield
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Matt Nagy said the Chiefs will wait to see whether Isiah Pacheco will be available on Sunday. But if he’s not, they’ll be ready.
“The beauty of our team,” Kansas City’s offensive coordinator said Thursday, “the depth that we have, we have guys that are there, guys that can practice, guys that are ready.”
Pacheco, who reportedly injured the MCL in his right knee in Monday’s win, didn’t practice again on Thursday. Should he sit out when the Chiefs (5-3) visit the Bills (5-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), Kareem Hunt is expected to get the bulk of work.
“We tell the guys,” Nagy said, “everybody be ready when the time comes, so we know what we're going to do, how we're going to do it, we'll have a plan, and I think that's the guys that are in that room. We trust in all of them, and then when the time comes, we just go ahead and roll with those guys.”
Trey Smith practices again
They’ll roll behind an offensive line likely to return Trey Smith. The Pro Bowl guard was again limited at practice Thursday after missing only his second NFL game on Monday, with lower-back spasms. Mike Caliendo started in Smith’s place.
Josh Simmons (personal, family) also was absent on Thursday, although he’s expected to return possibly in November. Asked whether Simmons or Jaylon Moore would start once Simmons comes back, Nagy said Andy Reid and Brett Veach will make that decision, but it’ll be a good problem to have.
“Josh is playing well, too,” Nagy said, “so that’s the part that you like, is that you got guys that are playing well, and then we just kind of work through all that other stuff.”
Buffalo update
For a second straight week, a Chiefs opponent will be without its leader in sacks. The Bills on Tuesday placed defensive tackle Ed Oliver, tied with Joey Bosa with three sacks this year, on injured reserve. Last week, Washington played at Arrowhead Stadium without an injured Dorance Armstrong.
Buffalo, however, is expected to play Matt Milano for the first time since Oct. 5. A pectoral injury has limited the starting outside linebacker to just three games this year. He was full participation Thursday for a second straight practice.
Starting nose tackle DaQuan Jones (calf) missed a second straight practice Thursday, and outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring) did not practice Thursday after he was listed as limited on Wednesday.
Chiefs Kingdom, the Internet’s No. 1 destination for the most thorough analysis is right here, totally free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And tell us your thoughts on the Chiefs’ run game by visiting our Facebook page (here).