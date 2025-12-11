Which Chiefs Player Shined in the Week 14 Loss
In this story:
The Kansas City Chiefs have proven that they are not the same old Chiefs. They've lost what made them so daunting in the past, and that is coming out on top in close games. They're 2-5 in one-score games this season, a far cry from their perfect record last season.
Their clutch gene being absent this season couldn't have been more apparent against their Week 14 opponent, the Houston Texans. In a near elimination game, Patrick Mahomes had three interceptions and no touchdowns, one of them primarily being Travis Kelce's fault. This team didn't show up when it mattered the most, but which one of their players gave it their all to prevent the loss?
Week 15 Pass Rusher Rankings
Ryan Smith writes for Pro Football Focus, and he released his pass rusher rankings ahead of Week 15. Chris Jones had his best performance of the season against the Texans, which is why he was named the best pass rusher of Week 14.
"Jones had his best game of the season in Week 14 against the Texans, securing a league-best 92.4 PFF pass-rush grade. The All-Pro defensive tackle generated a season-high eight pressures and three quarterback hits as the Chiefs fell just short in a game that had a playoff atmosphere on Sunday Night Football", said Smith.
Jones hasn't been the same dominant force he was on the defensive line in previous years, and his declining play explains why the Chiefs' defense has lost some of its impact. It's not entirely his fault. He can't blame his body for aging.
I blame their defense losing its luster on Brett Veach, who allowed years to go by without properly drafting or signing a successor to Jones' greatness. He returned to form in a must-win game, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Chiefs' struggles on offense.
They're likely not going to get a performance like this again from Jones for the rest of the season, perhaps, the rest of his career. It's a shame they allowed it to go to waste in a game where they were only able to score ten points.
Looking ahead at their schedule, their defensive line is crucial in scrounging together as many wins as they can to end the season. They have to hope that this is the start of Jones reverting to form and continuing this level of play, not him stepping into a time machine momentarily.
Never again miss one major story related to Jones when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchellaon X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).
Fernando Alfaro-Donis found his passion for sports playing high school football, which led him to pursue journalism as an English major at UCLA. He also covers the UCLA Bruins and the Los Angeles Rams as an On SI team reporter.