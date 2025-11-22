Former Fan Favorite Tyrann Mathieu Weighs In on the Chiefs
Truth be told that the Kansas City Chiefs' season hasn't been pretty. However, the season is still an open playing field, meaning that the Chiefs still have time to find a way into the playoffs. But if they can't find a way to come away with a win in Week 12, things could look shaky.
Former Chiefs free safety and Super Bowl champion Tyrann Mathieu sat down with Kay Adams to discuss several things. Of those things, Adams asked Mathieu his thoughts on how his former franchise is performing this season, and dropped his true feelings on the state of the team.
Mathieu's Comments:
- "I mean my my gut feeling is that, you know, those guys will figure it out. I mean, they always do. Um, and so, obviously, man, like like they've never lost this many games at this time of the season, but, you know, like I trust 15. I trust Mahomes and I trust Coach Reid and I Spags too," Mathieu told Adams.
- "I think, you know, once all three of those guys get back on the same wavelength. I think this team is still tough to beat. Like, every team that's playing them is going into the game with their very best game plan. And so I think the Chiefs have they they got to realize that they're still kind of top dog even though they didn't win it last year. You know, teams are still gunning for him."
Going into Week 12, the Chiefs have had a few tough pills to swallow. They'll be without Isiah Pacheco, their chances of winning the AFC West might have slipped out of their grasp in Week 11, and the pressure sits on their shoulders. But the world has to know it's not over for the Chiefs until they're officially eliminated.
Mathieu has played with several players who still play for the Chiefs, and if he holds confidence in one of his former franchise's, their fanbase, and the rest of the National Football League should too. Yes, the competition is an uphill battle, but it's one the Chiefs have faced before.
- "At the end of the day it it comes down to players making plays, right? And I know Patrick feels the same, right? Like it's a lot of throws that he's making that he's accustomed to making in the past that he just isn't making now. And so, if he's able to kind of make those plays, a lot of these games are a different game," Mathieu said.
