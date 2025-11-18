Here Are the Most Painful Words in Chiefs Kingdom
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – This season, they might be the most painful words in Chiefs Kingdom.
Red-zone giveaways.
Three to be exact, and all three have loomed large in large Kansas City losses – 20-17 against the Eagles in Week 2, 31-28 at Jacksonville in Week 5 and 22-19 on Sunday in Denver. There’s a legitimate argument that without those three plays, the Chiefs could be 8-2 instead of 5-5 entering a crucial AFC clash with Indianapolis (8-2) on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
While Kansas City has quietly become the first NFL team since the 1970 merger without a lost fumble over its first 10 games, three Patrick Mahomes interceptions have crushed the Chiefs.
“Giving the guys plays that they can work on in the red zone,” Andy Reid lamented Monday afternoon, talking about what he could do better, “so we can gain more touchdowns in that area.”
That area hasn’t been a disaster this season. The Chiefs rank seventh in the NFL with a 65.9-percent touchdown efficiency in the red zone. It’s just that those three interceptions have come at excruciatingly disastrous moments.
And as Mahomes said Sunday, feeling the pain is part of the healing process.
“Yeah, you got to let it hurt,” he said after Sunday’s loss. “It sucks. Don't get me wrong. You got to feel that, but you got to be able to kind of use that energy to push it into the next week, into the rest of the season.”
The rest of the season
The rest of the season begins Sunday against the upstart Colts, in prime position to claim one of those precious playoff berths the Chiefs have easily locked up for 10 consecutive seasons.
Take away any of those red-zone interceptions – Mahomes and Josh Allen are tied for the NFL lead with three – and the narrative this week would be completely different.
The first interception, Sept. 14 against Philadelphia, bounced off Travis Kelce’s hands and into the arms of Andrew Mukuba. The drop was extremely rare for Kelce, who has a 66.7-percent success rate this season, his best in 11 years.
The second was a simulated blitz by Jacksonville’s Devin Lloyd on Oct. 6, a 99-yard interception return. With a touchdown there, or even a field goal, the Chiefs likely would’ve not only won the game; they also would’ve preserved an important head-to-head tiebreaker that could come into play for playoff invitations.
And the third likely cost them a 10th straight AFC West title, Ja’Quan McMillian’s leaping snag at the goal line on Sunday in Denver.
“You've got to take care of the small things,” Reid said Monday. “And that's coaches included. I mean, whether it's volume, whether it's fundamentals, you got to take care of the small things. And when I tell you I'm responsible for that, I'm responsible for that. And then the players have do the same thing, take care of the small things.”
