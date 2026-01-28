Why Chiefs Must Keep Close Eye on Raiders' HC Search

The AFC West has been busy this offseason, as multiple teams in the division entered the offseason with needs at marquee positions within the coaching staff.

All four teams will have new offensive coordinators in 2026. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers filled that position with the hirings of Eric Bieniemy and Mike McDaniel. The Denver Broncos had their offensive coordinator in place until Tuesday, when Joe Lombardi was fired by the team. Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders have been exploring options for their next head coach to replace Pete Carroll, who spent one season in Las Vegas.

There have been no reports or concrete evidence confirming this, but it appears plausible that Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is a prime candidate for the Raiders' head coach vacancy, which would be problematic for the Chiefs.

Here are a couple of reasons why Kubiak could be on the path to joining Las Vegas in 2026.

When it comes to coaching movement, the process of elimination makes a ton of sense when assessing where candidates will land. Over the previous two days, multiple coaches have been hired for various positions around the league.

On Monday, former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel officially signed with the Chargers as their next offensive coordinator. On Tuesday, it was reported that former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll was expected to be hired by the Tennessee Titans to serve as their offensive coordinator. Shortly after that report, news broke that the Buffalo Bills were promoting offensive coordinator Joe Brady to head coach, signing him to a five-year contract.

What do all of these coaches have in common? They were all under consideration for the Raiders' head coach position . Now that they are off the market, it has paved the way for Kubiak to go to Las Vegas.

Tom Brady's Involvement

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is a minority owner of the Raiders and is a color commentator for Fox. Brady was calling the Seahawks-Rams NFC Championship game for the network on Sunday, witnessing a first-person perspective of Seattle's offense, coached by Kubiak.

Brady had to be impressed with what he watched, as the Seahawks defeated Los Angeles 31-27, which included Sam Darnold completing 25-of-36 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns. With the lack of noise and no hire yet to be made by Las Vegas, it can be speculated that the Raiders have their eye on the Seahawks' offensive coordinator.

How the Chiefs Should Feel

This is arguably the last person Kansas City wants to see as the Raiders' head coach. Kubiak has made an obvious, instant impact on the Seahawks, playing a key role in the team reaching the Super Bowl with a new starting quarterback and unleashing Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who led the league with 1,793 receiving yards.

Imagining Kubiak drawing up an offense headlined by Fernando Mendoza, Brock Bowers, and Ashton Jeanty would be a nightmare scenario for Kansas City. The Raiders' future, which has been bleak for years, would suddenly be one of the most intriguing developments to watch unfold.