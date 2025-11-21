Opposing Coaches Send Strong Message About Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are in a difficult situation with seven games left in the season. As of right now, they are outside of the playoff picture, sitting at .500 with a 5-5 record. In Week 12, it does not get easier for them as they play one of the best teams in the AFC, the Indianapolis Colts. That is going to be a challenge for the Chiefs and one they must overcome if they want to stay in the playoff mix.
The Chiefs' season has not been one we are used to seeing, and it has had its ups and downs. They started very slowly, then went on a winning streak, then a couple of losses these past few weeks have put them in the position that they are in now. The questions are starting to come in on whether or not they would even make the playoffs this season. That is something that many would have never thought of saying about the Chiefs coming into this season.
There is a way for the Chiefs to climb back into the playoff mix, but it is not going to be an easy one. The Chiefs will likely have the win five of their next seven games just to have a shot of getting in. Not ideal, but one that they are up for. If there is one team that could make a run like this, it is the Chiefs with quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading the way.
What Oppose Teams are Saying about the Chiefs
"I surveyed several coaches and executives who are on teams that played the 2025 Chiefs and the 2024 Chiefs. Last year's team went 15-2 on its way to a third straight Super Bowl appearance, going 12-0 in one-score games for the most such wins in league history," said Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.
Offensive coach No. 1: "Honestly they are very similar to last year; the difference last year is they won all the one-score games. They have more explosive receivers than when we played them last year. They still are top 3 in the league in [fewest] turnovers lost on offense and they were high up (No. 4) last year as well. To me the thing that is catching up with them is fatigue and age.
They have played so many seasons in a row into the month of February it just eventually takes a toll on your body and I don't think their depth, especially on the offensive and defensive lines, has developed to a point to let their stars rest like Chris Jones.
