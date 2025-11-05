Former NFL GM Ran Carthon Drops Truth on Chiefs’ Biggest Disappointment
The Kansas City Chiefs' season has been filled with ups and downs, consistencies and inconsistencies. And even with starting the season 0-2, the Chiefs go into their bye week with a 5-4 record. However, one area stands out as a sore thumb.
There's not a ton of disappointing areas for the Chiefs, but the ones that are have been preventable since game one against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil. According to former general manager of the Tennessee Titans, Ran Carthon, his biggest disappointment with the Chiefs resides on offense.
Carthon's Opinion
"A disappointment for me with this Kansas City Chiefs team is always their lack of a run game. And not saying that they have had years in the well, where they relied heavily on the running game. They had thousand-yard rushers, but in the Mahomes era, in the Andy Reid era, they just all they ever needed was an efficient run game." Carthon said on CBS Sports.
"Didn't have to go for volumes of yard, but just the threat. And we're talking about an offense now in terms of running the ball. Patrick Mahomes is the third leading rusher; the leading rusher has 44 more yards than Patrick Mahomes, and the leading rusher on 31 more carries than Patrick Mahomes. So, that is a problem for this Kansas City Chiefs team."
What to Make of the RB Room
While the trade deadline could have been an area for the Chiefs to look to add a running back, they will go into the second half of their season with Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt getting handoffs from Patrick Mahomes.
Both have something to prove; given this, they're both on a one-year contract with Kansas City. Pacheco hasn't been the most explosive, and while Hunt has scored five rushing touchdowns, he's averaging four yards per carry, where he's only collected one 20-yard+ rush.
So long as Mahomes isn't the sole option for the Chiefs when it comes to the ground game, Kansas City should be able to make do with other offensive areas. With Rashee Rice back and leading the wide receiving room, the Chiefs still have ways they can hurt you if you're not careful.
