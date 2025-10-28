Arrowhead Report

Why Chiefs Should Be In Running for Top RB in Trade Market

The Kansas City Chiefs could soon be making calls for the top running back on the trade market.

Michael Canelo

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs have been rolling over the past few weeks. They are now back in the conversation of being a top contender to win it all this season. They turned their season around after having a rough start. That is what this Chiefs team does well. Starting with head coach Andy Reid. Reid can stay calm and trust the process of whatever his team is going through. Never presses the panic button and keeps getting better as the weeks go by.

The Chiefs are the defending AFC Champions, and people were not giving them the benefit of the doubt coming into the season. A lot of people were talking about their downfall and did not expect them to be a contender this season. That has changed over the last month. The Chiefs are here and are playing great football on both ends of the field. That is what is going to make them more dangerous when they play in the games that matter the most.

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts with fans after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The thing the Chiefs have going for them that has helped them come out of their early-season slump has been the offense. They have been playing football. They are scoring in so many different ways. That is something we have not seen over the last few seasons. They are explosive, and they have all their weapons back together. Now the Chiefs could be looking to add one more piece to the offense.

Nick Brinkerhoff of USA Today could see the New York Jets trading their starting running back, Breece Hall. And he has the Chiefs as the top team that can acquire him.

Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) celebrates the win against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are getting stronger as the season rolls along and most of that is likely due to their improved health. The need for a running back still remains in Kansas City though.

Isiah Pacheco has 271 rushing yards this season, which is only 21 more than Patrick Mahomes. Hall would give the Chiefs' backfield a major boost, profiling as a runner and receiver. Considering the talent they already have on offense, it would easily help unlock the former Iowa State star in a way that he hasn't been during his NFL career.

East Rutherford, NJ October 1, 2023 Drue Tranquill of the Chiefs misses Breece Hall of the Jets as he runs the ball in the second half. The New York Jets host the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on October 1, 2023. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Brinkerhoff also named the Chiefs' AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, as a potential landing spot for Hall. The Chiefs have to get it done if they do not want to see him with the Chargers.

Published
Michael Canelo
MICHAEL CANELO

Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.