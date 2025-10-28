Why Chiefs Should Be In Running for Top RB in Trade Market
The Kansas City Chiefs have been rolling over the past few weeks. They are now back in the conversation of being a top contender to win it all this season. They turned their season around after having a rough start. That is what this Chiefs team does well. Starting with head coach Andy Reid. Reid can stay calm and trust the process of whatever his team is going through. Never presses the panic button and keeps getting better as the weeks go by.
The Chiefs are the defending AFC Champions, and people were not giving them the benefit of the doubt coming into the season. A lot of people were talking about their downfall and did not expect them to be a contender this season. That has changed over the last month. The Chiefs are here and are playing great football on both ends of the field. That is what is going to make them more dangerous when they play in the games that matter the most.
The thing the Chiefs have going for them that has helped them come out of their early-season slump has been the offense. They have been playing football. They are scoring in so many different ways. That is something we have not seen over the last few seasons. They are explosive, and they have all their weapons back together. Now the Chiefs could be looking to add one more piece to the offense.
Nick Brinkerhoff of USA Today could see the New York Jets trading their starting running back, Breece Hall. And he has the Chiefs as the top team that can acquire him.
Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs are getting stronger as the season rolls along and most of that is likely due to their improved health. The need for a running back still remains in Kansas City though.
Isiah Pacheco has 271 rushing yards this season, which is only 21 more than Patrick Mahomes. Hall would give the Chiefs' backfield a major boost, profiling as a runner and receiver. Considering the talent they already have on offense, it would easily help unlock the former Iowa State star in a way that he hasn't been during his NFL career.
Brinkerhoff also named the Chiefs' AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, as a potential landing spot for Hall. The Chiefs have to get it done if they do not want to see him with the Chargers.
