Chiefs' Defense Ascending and 2 Other Fantasy Takeaways vs. Commanders
It didn't go the way most people expected, but the Kansas City Chiefs cruised to their third straight win with a victory over the Washington Commanders in Monday Night Football. Last time they played in this primetime spot, they were upset by the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road.
This time, they took care of business at home in Arrowhead Stadium. Surprisingly, the Chiefs started slowly in this one. The game was tied at seven apiece at the half. After the intermission, though, it was all Kansas City.
The Chiefs have continually proven that their offense can be explosive at full strength this season. Against the Las Vegas Raiders last week, they showed they could also be surgical and dominate the clock. In this 28-7 win over the Commanders, they put their resiliency and their perseverance on display.
Chiefs are never out of it
1. Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes overcame a lot in this win over the Washington Commanders. Defensive Coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. came out with a great game plan, deploying a spy to read the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback throughout the majority of the first half, keeping him contained in the backfield while taking away his primary reads.
That led to two early interceptions for Mahomes. By halftime, though, the two-time MVP had figured the Commanders out. He finished with 299 yards on 25-of-34 passing with three touchdowns, adding 30 yards on four carries. There might not be a defense out there that can keep Mahomes in check for a full game this season.
2. Rashee Rice
Rashee Rice took it slow in his first game back for the Chiefs following his six-game suspension. Against the Las Vegas Raiders, he played just 30 snaps. And yet, he still finished with seven catches for 42 yards, two touchdowns, and 23.2 full-PPR points.
The training wheels were off in Week 8. He drew nine targets against the Commanders and caught all nine of them, finishing with 93 yards receiving and a touchdown. He also took two carries for another 12 yards for a grand total of 25.5 fantasy points. The Chiefs' offense is so deep now that it's difficult to know who to trust on a weekly basis. Rice is the sole exception among the weapons.
3. Chiefs D/ST
The Chiefs' defense has played encouragingly well all season, even during their ugly 1-2 start. However, their stout performances didn't translate to fantasy success early on. With Kansas City's offense back at full strength and able to put opponents down big again, though, Steve Spagnuolo's unit has been able to tee off.
They haven't been as explosive as other defenses around the league that have forced more takeaways this year, but they've been able to capitalize more with their offense forcing other teams into disadvantaged situations. They've averaged 12 fantasy points per game in the last two weeks and could continue to trend up.
