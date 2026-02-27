A Player the Chiefs Can Rely on in 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs were one of the most disappointing teams in 2025, and that's due to their stars not showing up in the biggest moments. Chris Jones is a shell of his former self and doesn't demand the same respect he used to along the defensive line.

Travis Kelce had the worst season of his career in 2025, and even Patrick Mahomes made uncharacteristic mistakes in the red zone. Trent McDuffie played a tier below his usual excellence, and this regression spread to even their coaching staff. Andy Reid's offenses were stale, and Steve Spagnuolo's defenses lost their sting. What's one thing the Chiefs can rely on to stay the same in 2026?

Highest-Graded Linebackers

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mason Cameron writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down the highest-graded linebackers of last season. Nick Bolton made the list, as he had one of the most impactful seasons of his career with the Chiefs.

"After the Chiefs awarded him a lucrative extension last offseason, Bolton responded by churning out the best season of his young career. Although he started slow, Bolton rose to the upper echelon of NFL defenders in the back half of the year, with his 91.1 PFF overall grade from Week 9 through the end of the season standing as the highest mark by any linebacker", said Cameron.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) defends during the first half against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The former second-round pick in 2021 has been a staple of the Chiefs' defense ever since he was drafted, and he's coming off a season where he filled up the stat sheet. 154 total tackles, one sack, a forced fumble, an interception, and six passes defended against.

He showed the Chiefs they made the right decision in prioritizing him last offseason, and he's now tasked with holding up the integrity of their defense. The Chiefs have made moves to clear up money so they can be aggressive in free agency, but I doubt that they'll be looking to add a star to their defense.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates after a first down catch in the first quarter during the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Cincinnati Bengals At Kansas City Chiefs Jan 30 Afc Championship 54 | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

A lot of signs point to the Chiefs pursuing Tyreek Hill in free agency or drafting a running back with their high draft pick. Unfortunately, that means that their defense isn't going to get the attention it deserves, and it's up to players like Bolton to continue their level of play.

Thankfully, Bolton has been an ironman for the Chiefs in the five years he's played for them. He's only played fewer than 16 games in one season, and that was due to injury. They're going to need him healthy and ready to build off a successful 2025 season.

