A Potential Trade That Would Boost the Chiefs’ Offense Massively

The Kansas City Chiefs' offensive decline these past couple of seasons has been a sight to see. It's now been two seasons in a row where Mahomes has yet to hit 4,000 passing yards, after a streak of six seasons of being well past that number.

Matt Nagy , their offensive coordinator, is receiving a lot of head coach interviews and buzz. It's a possibility that he won't be on the Chiefs' sideline this season, which is both a blessing and a curse. What can the Chiefs do to get their offense back to where it was in the glory days?

A Shocking Trade

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid arrives prior to the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

If there's any advantage to being home for the playoffs, it's that the Chiefs can analyze the landscape of the NFL and prepare for next season accordingly. The Chiefs will remain one of the few teams to go back-to-back as the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the playoffs.

A big part of their loss was their receiver's inability to come up in big moments. Specifically, A.J. Brown had multiple opportunities to make game-changing catches and came up short every time. The Chiefs can use this to their advantage and trade for one of the most polarizing receivers in the league.

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates first down against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Chiefs shouldn't be adding a wide receiver that has an average salary of $32,000,000 per year, but the idea behind this trade is that they can buy low on a player whose stock is at an all-time low. In their Wildcard matchup against the 49ers, Brown caught three of his seven targets for 25 yards.

Andy Reid is a head coach who won't be as lenient as Nick Sirianni, so if Brown makes those mental mistakes on the Chiefs, who knows how that situation will be handled. In defense of Brown, he's still one of the most physically dominant receivers in the NFL, and his presence on the field will add another layer to the lethality of the Chiefs' offense.

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during a timeout in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Chiefs could potentially be adding Brown and Jeremiyah Love in the same offseason, which would be a complete overhaul of their offensive identity. Brown gives them an undisputed number one receiver, which is something they're lacking at the moment.

Rashee Rice would be that player for them, but his injury history and off-field antics limit his availability, and in turn hurts their offensive consistency. Xavier Worthy can make that leap, but a disappointing sophomore season can push the Chiefs' front office to make a shocking trade for Brown.

