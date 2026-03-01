Price of Love Scenario Could Pay Valuable Dividends for Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – There’s a spicy thought tickling some tonsils in Indianapolis as the combine winds down, and it’s not the St. Elmo’s shrimp cocktail.

When Brett Veach mentioned the types of players at the top of his 2026 draft board, which running back from Notre Dame was in his head?

“Arguably, some of the best players in this draft are maybe at non-premium positions,” Veach said Tuesday, “when you look at the Ohio State linebacker, the Notre Dame running back, the safety from Ohio State. So, those are really, really good players.”

Another Chiefs path to running back

Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love could be long gone by the time the Chiefs are on are the clock at No. 9. However, in a serendipitous development, Kansas City could still wind up with a Notre Dame running back. His name is Jadarian Price.

“Price is a patient runner,” wrote draft expert Daniel Jeremiah, who has compared Price to Tony Pollard, “letting blocks develop before bursting through the line of scrimmage. He runs low to the ground and has supreme contact balance. He is adept at stepping through low tackles and can make defenders miss in space.”

Well worth the Price

Veach could miss Love in the space of the first round, but when Round 2 arrives and Price is still on the board at Pick 40, would Kansas City pounce on him? The Chiefs reportedly were one of several teams to meet with the other Irish running back this week in Indianapolis.

Few know Price better than Love, who roomed with him both on the road with Notre Dame and at the combine this week.

“Very valuable,” Love said, asked about Price’s worth to an NFL team. “JD has the opportunity and the potential to be one of the best running backs in the league. As long as he goes into it with a humble mind and just a hunger to work and just compete. You know, JD, sky’s the limit for JD.”

Jeremiah mentioned the potential for the Broncos to eye Price at No. 30 in the first round. But if he slips into Night 2, Veach and the Chiefs could be ready to drop him into their backfield. Jeremiah – the draft expert, not the running back – explained how the two players complemented each other for the Irish.

“Price has reliable hands, but Love handled the bulk of the pass-catching duties out of the backfield. In pass protection, Price is quick to identify blitzers and closes the distance before launching into the defender. He has suffered fumble issues (three inside the opposition’s 10-yard line in 2025).

“He provides home run ability as a kickoff returner, taking two for touchdowns in 2025. Overall, Price is overshadowed by his former teammate (Love), but the Notre Dame product has NFL-starter traits.”

