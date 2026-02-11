Assessing Logistics of Chiefs Targeting Free Agent Tight Ends

The Kansas City Chiefs have a handful of decisions to make this offseason, and that process will begin soon, as the new league year officially starts on March 11.

It is unclear how Kansas City's front office will operate in the coming weeks and months, including its approach to constructing a roster that is ready to compete in 2026. Patrick Mahomes is rehabbing after undergoing surgery to repair his torn ACL in December. If the 30-year-old quarterback were healthy, the path and vision for this offseason would be clearer.

However, with Mahomes' injury and the current state of the cap situation - $54.9 million over the threshold - the Chiefs are in a bind heading into the offseason. Kansas City can address a multitude of issues through free agency, and one area that has not been discussed as much as it should be is how the Chiefs will surround Mahomes with more reliable targets.

Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

There are a handful of pass-catching options on the open market, but one that has slipped under the radar is tight end David Njoku. The 31-year-old has been productive during his time with the Cleveland Browns, which will be coming to an end, as he announced on Monday that he will not be re-signing with the team this offseason.

With that news, we are going to play both sides, presenting the pros and cons of the Chiefs going after Njoku.

Why It Makes Sense for Kansas City

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) walks off the field after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Regardless of what Travis Kelce decides about his playing career, which recent reports indicate he will return for his 14th season, the Chiefs need to think about life after Kelce.

While Njoku is on the older side of 30, he still has plenty of football left and would be a formidable target, even in 12 personnel. Kansas City could be operating in that formation much more in the future, with Mahomes playing with a surgically repaired ACL. Njoku could command a lucrative contract, but he has been so deprived of winning in Cleveland that he could consider taking less money to compete for a championship.

Why It Does Not Make Sense for Kansas City

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) is helped off of the field with an apparent injury against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Chiefs' cap limitations will prevent them from going all out, which is why the front office should utilize its finances at dire positions. For example, if Kansas City wanted to splurge on a purchase, it should be on a running back that can alleviate pressure off of Mahomes while providing an explosive element to the offense.

Njoku is an intriguing option for Kansas City, depending on the price tag, but General Manager Brett Veach cannot afford to have a mishap during the free agent period this offseason.