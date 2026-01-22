Three Trade Candidates on Chiefs Roster Ahead of Offseason

The Kansas City Chiefs head into the offseason with the mindset of potentially retooling their roster. Two seasons removed from their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance, the Chiefs are coming to terms with the fact that their roster isn't what many believed it to be, as weaknesses and flaws have begun to pop up on the roster.

At $62.7 million over the salary cap, the Chiefs must work to dig themselves out of this hole, and that means releasing players, restructuring contracts, and potentially trading key starters, though it might be for the better if the franchise looks to rekindle the dynasty that ruled the NFL landscape for much of this decade. Here are three potential trade candidates on Kansas City's roster as they look to create more room for offseason acquisitions.

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (74) at the line of scrimmage against the Chicago Bears during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Jawaan Taylor, right tackle (saves $20 million)

As we have discussed in previous stories, the Chiefs may look to reset their right tackle spot. Taylor has been a steady presence at the position, but his play has not gained a positive trajectory, and with a $20 million cap hit, Kansas City must consider moving him. Look for a needed team for the right tackle position to offer the draft capital to acquire him, allowing the Chiefs to add more youth to their roster and, potentially, fresh blood at right tackle.

Trent McDuffie, cornerback (saves $13.6 million)

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) catches a pass against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

One of the top defensive backs on the roster since being drafted in the first round in 2022, McDuffie has had some sound moments with the Chiefs for the past four seasons. However, his $13.6 million cap hit projects as an opportunity for Kansas City to add more talent and depth at cornerback through the draft. McDuffie was playing out of position from his original nickel role, but his inconsistencies and lack of elite production could force the Chiefs to move him this offseason.

Jaylor Moore, offensive tackle (saves $14.9 million)

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Jaylon Moore (77) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Moore signed with Kansas City as a potential starter or backup offensive tackle with a two-year deal averaging $15 million per season. That signing has looked like a complete flop, as his play was never up to par with contract expectations and on-field performance. Moore could be a post-June 1 cut, or the Chiefs could eat the over $10 million in dead money.

However, he could be more efficient in an outsize zone system as a bridge player, as the Chiefs look to navigate and sort out their depth along the offensive line. If Kansas City can get late-round value out of Moore in the trade market, it should be taken at anytime.

