Chiefs' Top-30 Visits Are Encouraging Signs

With the 2026 NFL Draft less than two weeks away, the pressure starts to pick up, as teams around the league finalize their boards and set up last-minute meetings with prospects.

That especially pertains to the Kansas City Chiefs, who, while possessing a top-10 pick , are in somewhat of a precarious situation at that specific spot on the board. Kansas City has several needs to address, but it could miss out on most of the positions/players they are zeroing in on with the No. 9 pick.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With that being said, the Chiefs have conducted several interviews with prospects over the last couple of weeks, and the players they have spoken with since the scouting combine last month are encouraging. Here is a closer look at who Kansas City has hosted with a top-30 visit during that time.

Edge Rushers

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) reacts during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is no secret that the Chiefs are in desperate need of a star pass rusher opposite George Karlaftis and can take the load off Chris Jones. The good news is that general manager Brett Veach acknowledges this, and Kansas City has had visits with Arvell Reese, David Bailey, and Rueben Bain Jr. this month.

While Reese and Bailey are both expected to be off the board within the top five, this indicates that the Chiefs could explore trading up if they believe the price is worth it. As for Bain Jr., he is far more likely to still be on the board by the time Kansas City is on the clock. The Miami Hurricanes' pass rusher met the Chiefs on Thursday.

Offensive Tackle

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (OL41) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Drafting a right tackle with the ninth-overall pick feels like a reach, considering players that could still be there for the taking. At this time, Kansas City has only held a top-30 visit with one offensive tackle, and that is Alabama's Kadyn Proctor.

This is an encouraging sign because Proctor is not worth a top-10 pick, which could be a telling sign that Veach and the front office are not seriously considering an offensive tackle with that selection. While players do not have to visit with teams to ultimately be drafted by those organizations, I think it is reasonable to believe that the Chiefs will worry about right tackle later in the draft.

Defensive Tackle

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive tackle Caleb Banks (88) celebrates recovering a fumble during the second quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

If you told the Chiefs shortly after the conclusion of the 2025 season that there is a realistic possibility that Caleb Banks and Peter Woods could be available near the end of the first round, they would not have believed you.

Yet, due to Banks suffering a broken foot at the combine, and Woods' underwhelming performance this past season, both are viable options for Kansas City. The Chiefs have visited with Banks, who could slip into the second round.