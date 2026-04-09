Why Last Season Could be a Blessing in Disguise for Andy Reid

The Kansas City Chiefs underperformed last season, missing the playoffs for the first time, finishing with a 6-11 record.

While that was obviously not part of the Chiefs' plans last season, as the organization is always striving for Lombardi Trophies as long as quarterback Patrick Mahomes is part of the equation, having a full offseason to assess the roster and construct a plan for the ensuing season has not been afforded to Kansas City. That is what happens when you reach seven consecutive conference championship appearances, with five Super Bowl trips.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The front office is a clear beneficiary of this, but head coach Andy Reid will also benefit from a down season, which could allow the Chiefs to expedite the retooling process with a top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Reid's Thoughts

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"You have time, a chance to step back and look at things a little bit different," Reid said of having the normal three-month offseason to reflect on the current state of the team. "There's some good to that. But you don't want to be in that position."

Clark Hunt Sees a Different Version of Reid This Offseason

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt arrives before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"He's reinvigorated," Hunt said. "Going through multiple years where we were playing in the Super Bowl, creating these really short offseasons, put a lot of stress on him, as well as the entire team, including coaching staff and scouts. He's really benefited from having some time to really step back and think about [last] season, think about what didn't go right and think about what kind of changes need to be made. I do sense that he's excited to get started."

Main Takeaways

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Falling so short of their goals was a humbling development that left a bad taste in their mouths, but provided a sobering offseason for the Chiefs to acknowledge that drastic changes needed to be made. Additionally, it is an opportunity to take a step back and have a full allotment of time to reconfigure a contending roster.

It was a jarring experience for the Chiefs, creating an extra sense of urgency for the front office and coaching staff, which was evident in the changes the team made to staff and personnel. Over the last two years, Kansas City has neglected the running back position, but that train of thought was thrown out the window this offseason. Instead, general manager Brett Veach emptied the bank, signing former Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III to a three-year, $45 million deal that includes $28.7 million guaranteed.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball against New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It goes without saying that the Chiefs would prefer to be picking from their usual position, which they have grown accustomed to over the past decade, but picking this high is an advantageous spot in a reset year.