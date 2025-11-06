Travis Kelce Chasing Another Milestone as Career Winds Down
The Kansas City Chiefs' entering their bye week allows us to take a step back and see how each player has performed so far this season. For veteran tight end Travis Kelce, the same Kelce people debated whether or not he would retire following 2024, has done his part in helping the franchise.
Kelce has been vocal that he is playing out the remainder of his contract, which ends after this season. And if this is truly it for the legendary tight end, adding one last milestone to the resume wouldn't hurt. It's also not too far off.
Kelce's Milestone
Throughout his time in Kansas City, Kelce has been a prime target for whoever his quarterback is. In his career, Kelce has collected seven 1,000+ receiving yards seasons, spanning from 2017 to 2022. All of that success has come with Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback.
Through nine weeks, Kelce leads the franchise with 540 receiving yards, meaning he is less than halfway to achieving the goal again. But the question is, does he have enough in the tank to do so, and is it what's best for the Chiefs' offensive approach?
The past two seasons, Kelce has seen his productivity decrease, as in 2023 ended his 1,000 or more receiving yard season streak, finishing with 984. Last season, Kelce collected 823 receiving yards. But with the milestone in sight, it may be too late to add another 1,000-yard season to the Hall of Fame resume.
The New Primary Target
The return of wide receiver Rashee Rice has changed the way Mahomes targets his receiving options. In three games, Rice has collected 215 receiving yards in 20 receptions. With the competitiveness of their Nov schedule, it may be best for Rice to receive the football as much as possible.
Keep in mind, Kelce's last 1,000-yard season was when he was the primary target. When Rice is healthy, he's easily the best option for the franchise. While it would be cool to see Mahomes help Kelce reach the goal one last time, winning games is the most important thing.
