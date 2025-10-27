Keep an Eye on This Chiefs Rookie vs. Commanders
The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Washington Commanders in a game that could add to or break the Chiefs' momentum. The Kansas City offense is in a great spot, with a returning Rahsee Rice and stellar play from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
But when it comes to beating the Commanders, a team that will prey on any downfall the Chiefs have, Kansas City is going to need all hands on deck. Potentially a player the Commanders have never seen before. Perhaps a 2025 NFL Draft class rookie?
The Chiefs' 2025 NFL Draft class has been utilized well thus far this season, as first round draft pick Josh Simmons leads the way for the group. The depth that these rookies provide to an already successful roster of Chiefs has complemented them well, but one rookie has a chance to shine on the Monday Night Football stage.
The Rookie to Keep An Eye On
With Simmons out for the third week in a row, and other rookies getting used sparingly, one rookie jumps off the page immediately as one who could be a difference maker against the Commanders, and that's seventh round draft pick Brashard Smith.
Smith has been a great weapon for the Chiefs' offense and even special teams. Getting utilized in the rushing attack, as well as receiving out of the backfield and seeing time as a kickoff returner, the seventh round pick has continuously improved his game since Week 1.
The 22-year-old has 67 rushing yards in 22 carries, 122 receiving yards in 14 receptions, and 322 kickoff return yards in 12 attempts. His speed and former training as a wide receiver only benefit him on his journey to grow as a professional in the National Football League.
Brashard's Growth
Smith spoke to the media earlier this week to discuss how he feels about his growth thus far this season.
“I think I'm in an okay spot. I'm just doing what I have to do. I'm doing my job. I'm not really worried about doing too much. Just doing my job and just staying humble and staying focused. And just worry about the main thing, which is to win. I just want to help the team win," Smith said.
