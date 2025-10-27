Chiefs’ High-Powered Attack Set to Test Shaky Commanders Defense
There were some legitimate concerns over the Kansas City Chiefs' offense in the first few weeks of the 2025 NFL season. With Rashee Rice suspended and Xavier Worthy dislocating his shoulder early in the opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, they struggled heavily to move the ball consistently.
The players they needed to step up, like Travis Kelce, Marquise Brown, and Isiah Pacheco, couldn't become consistent contributors with their increased workload. Patrick Mahomes did the best he could with what he had, but with his weapons repeatedly letting him down, he could only do so much damage as a scrambler.
All of that changed as soon as they got Xavier Worthy back, though. Since his return, KC has gone 3-1 and averaged 31 points per game. Rashee Rice's suspension was also lifted ahead of the Chiefs' last game against the Las Vegas Raiders. With their offense at full strength, they cruised to a dominant 31-0 showing and could have run up the score a lot more if they wanted to instead of pounding the rock and killing the clock in the fourth quarter.
What can the Chiefs do against a reeling Commanders defense?
The Kansas City Chiefs have been on an absolute roll since getting Xavier Worthy back. Over their last four games, they've averaged over 411 yards per outing. Keep in mind that KC benched their starters for the entire fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. That mark would rank number one in the NFL this season by a wide margin.
Versus the Washington Commanders, they have another favorable matchup that could lead to another offensive explosion. The Commanders' defense ranks in the bottom six in yards allowed and has given up the 12th-most points. Not only will Washington have its hands full trying to contain Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, but Jayden Daniels is unavailable to try to keep pace on the other side of the ball. That could lead to things getting ugly in this one.
1. Isiah Pacheco 2+ touchdowns - +1600
Isiah Pacheco has limped along for the Chiefs all season. He had his best game this year against the Raiders, and still only garnered 58 yards on 15 carries, although he did find the end zone once. On the bright side, Kansas City has made it clear that he's their RB1.
If they run up the score early again, he could see an uptick in usage. Pacheco has only had one career game with multiple touchdowns, back in 2023 versus the Raiders. Can he do it a second time against the Commanders and meet this +1600 line from FanDuel?
2. Isiah Pacheco, Rashee Rice, and Travis Kelce to Combine for 4+ TDs - +1100
The Chiefs have scored four touchdowns in each of their last four games. In that span, several different players have found the end zone for them: Kareem Hunt, Isiah Pacheco, Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Patrick Mahomes, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Tyquan Thornton. The trio of Pacheco, Rice, and Kelce have scored five of their 28 total, and three of their four against Las Vegas.
