Here’s Where Mahomes Thought Chiefs Excelled Most Against Indy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke from the podium before practice on Tuesday. The Chiefs (6-5) will visit the Cowboys (5-5-1) on Thanksgiving (3:30 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

On the gritty win on Sunday:

“Yeah, I think it speaks to the people that we have in this locker room. They want to win, and they want to leave it all out there. And everybody's banged up at this time of the year, but you have to be able to fight through that and play your best football. So, I'm proud of guys on how they responded in an adverse moment, and we'll keep building on that going into this week.”

On memories of his first game at AT&T Stadium, as a Texas Tech quarterback:

“Yeah, it was really cool. I mean, obviously, I was a freshman in college, and it was kind of my shot to prove that I could be the starting quarterback the next year. And got down early, got a lot of stuff that wasn't going our way, and we were playing a really good football team (Baylor), but we were able to rally back.

“And came up kind of a two-point conversion short. And so, I think the biggest lesson I learned was I took a sack on the two-point play. And then Coach (Kliff) Kingsbury me after the game was like, it’s a two-point play, you got to just throw it up or do something. So just learning stuff like that. But it was also obviously an awesome experience for me, growing up in the East Texas area.”

Nov 25, 2016; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Patrick Mahomes (5) warms up on the bench during the game against the Baylor Bears at AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech defeated Baylor 54-35. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

On attending Cowboys games as a kid:

“Yeah, I went a good amount. Once to the old stadium when I was really young, and then the new stadium once it was built. My dad used to get, like he’d get us into like the bottom area where the Cowboys come out. So, we'd get like the nosebleed seats and then just go down there the whole game. I don't think that's aloud, but it was really cool. Just making memories with my dad, my brother and stuff like that. And so, go to probably three to four games growing up.”

On how much adrenaline and excitement makes up for playing short-week games on Thanksgiving and Christmas:

“Yeah, I mean, obviously you grew up watching Thanksgiving games, no matter who you're a fan of, if it's the Lions, the Cowboys or whoever's playing at night. I mean, you grew up watching those games, and so I think that kid in me wants to be able to go out there and play on Thanksgiving and find a way to win.

“And, obviously, short week where we're grinding in here right now and getting the whole gameplan in and making sure everybody's prepared and ready to go. But I think we're excited to get to go out there and play on Thanksgiving against a really good football team and the whole world watching.”

Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (left) and tight end Travis Kelce (right) open their Netflix Christmas GameDay cake after the Chiefs defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

On whether he’s cognizant of the Chiefs’ internationally known brand and the impact of this game:

“Yeah, I mean, obviously we've played some Super Bowls, too. So, I think more than anything, we just want to win. If you're going to be in front of everybody, you want to win the football game. So, I mean, you're definitely aware of it, but you're more worried about winning the football game.”

On his excitement to play in Texas:

“Yeah, no, for sure, just getting to play back at home. And obviously have a lot of people in attendance that may not get to come up to Kansas City all the time and watch the games. And so, it’ll be a really cool experience playing there, especially on Thanksgiving. And I'll have a lot of family and friends in the stands.”

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs against Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore (95) in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

On the number of people there supporting him on Thanksgiving:

“I got a really big suite. I don't really do like the numbers. That’s more for Brittany, a Brittany question, but I'm sure it's like 50, 50-plus. Yeah, I mean, there's no tickets left. That's all I know. So, I don't know how that worked out, but I usually let Brittany handle all that.”

On the fourth-quarter and overtime success Sunday, and how that can carry over:

“Yeah, I think it was huge that we beat man coverage. You know, I think throughout the last few weeks here, teams are really challenging us in man, and I got to be able to make those throws in those big moments. And I was able to make throws, guys were able to get themselves open.

“Coaches called the plays really well, and we executed. And I think whenever we're able to do that, it forces the defense to have to adjust and play zone, where I feel like we can play at a high level as well. And so being able to prove that we can do both I think is something that we have to continue to do through the rest of the season.”

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

On Kareem Hunt’s career-high 30 carries, when the Chiefs needed him:

“Yeah, I mean, he's a warrior. He's someone that truly wants to win. He wants to win, he wants to compete, he wants to be out there for his guys and give everything that he has. And I think he showed that. I mean, he’s showed it all season long, but he really showed that this week. And I'm sure he wasn't feeling great running some of those runs back to back to back, but he was gonna do whatever it takes to win. And you need those guys on your team.”

On whether he watched the Cowboys every week growing up:

“I wouldn't say like growing up growing up. But once I got into football, kind of seventh, eighth grade age, that's when I started to really get into football. And the Cowboys are my dad's favorite team. So, I obviously watched a ton of Cowboys and stuff like that.

“And I got to watch a lot of Tony (Romo). So, I watched Tony play a ton, and so it's been cool to get to meet him now (at CBS production meetings), just because he was like the quarterback that I grew up watching. And there's a lot of good, good times watching those games with my family. So, it's definitely gonna be surreal being able to play them at the stadium I wanted to play at a lot.”

Dec 22, 2007, Charlotte, NC, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) hands off in the Cowboys 20-13 victory against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

On concerns with the vastly improving Cowboys defense, especially after their win over Philadelphia:

“Yeah, I mean, I think you said it exactly right. I mean, obviously they've been in the scheme a little bit longer, and then they've added players. They've also gotten players healthy. And you see they're playing at a higher level than they were even playing at the beginning of the year. And that comes with being more comfortable with the scheme that you're in.

“And so, they’re coached really well, by Coach (Matt) Eberflus, they fly around to the football, and they're kind of in the same situation as us. It’s kind of all on the line. You got to go out there every single week and play your best football. And they've responded these last few weeks and played really good football. So, it'll be a great challenge for us.”

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr. (59) reacts after retrieving a fumble in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

On his groin injury, when it happened and how he’s feeling now:

“Yeah, I mean, kind of just a little tweak thing, kind of on the first run down the sideline, trying to open up, and then having another run, kind of back to back. But I mean, it's just part of playing football. Stuff like that happens, and all you do is, you get back in, you get some work on it, and you go out there and practice.”

On Rashee Rice beating man-to-man on his 47-yard gain in the fourth quarter:

“Yeah, it gave me confidence, I mean, just to keep firing. Like, it's not always gonna be pretty. I think that's something I've learned throughout my career is, it's not always going to be wide open or a perfect playcall. Sometimes, like, guys just win.

“And that's what happened there is Rashee wanting it against a really good cornerback. And he got across the middle, and there's a tight window. You give him a chance, he makes a catch and makes yards after the catch. And so, you have stuff you have to do, especially versus man coverage, and we did a good job of that in the fourth quarter and overtime.”

On whether he’s aware of the trophy associated with this game between the owners:

“I didn't. I know there's a Turducken. Is that the trophy? … Oh, the owners trophy. Yeah, I've heard of that. I didn't think about that. But yeah, I think we should have it right now. We won the last time we played the Cowboys. So, try to keep that in the Hunt household, I guess.”

On his thoughts on Thanksgiving football:

“I think of the Turducken. John Madden, that to me, that's the coolest thing. And obviously a legend of the game, I was able to talk to him a couple times on the phone with Coach Reid. And so, to be able to be a part of that, I think that would be a special moment.”

Nov 23, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) wears the Thanksgiving John Madden patch on his jersey before their game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

