Chiefs Will Evaluate Next Class of International Players This Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – As sure as Patrick Mahomes has a State Farm card in his glovebox, the Chiefs will draft an edge rusher next month.

But just as having too many good quarterbacks is a good problem for an NFL team, so is having too many quality edge rushers.

Aug 11, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Brazil forward Felipe Sancery (8) is wrapped up by a player from Kenya during a rugby sevens match between Brazil and Kenya at Deodoro Stadium in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kryger-Imagn Images | Matt Kryger-Imagn Images

Could Chiefs eye Kenyan rugby player?

Meet Joshua Weru, a 22-year-old Kenyan rugby player who’s spent the past 10 weeks in Fort Myers, Fla., preparing for the 2026 NFL season just like hundreds of draft hopefuls. Weru, who some outlets have reported as 6-4 and 227 pounds, projects as a defensive end.

Thirteen athletes representing 10 nations have been training both on the field and in the classroom as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (68) against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

And while Clark Hunt, Andy Reid and Brett Veach are attending the NFL’s annual league meeting this week, Kansas City scouts will be in Florida to see the international players showcase their skills.

That’s where Weru and 12 other players from outside the United States will take part in a host of activities that include Indianapolis-style timing, testing and medical evaluations. The Chiefs will also interview prospects just as they would at the traditional scouting combine.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Hawaii place kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (PK17) aka Tokyo Toe kicks the ball during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kansas City and other teams can sign any of the 13 as free agents. Some are eligible for the draft, too. Each team gets one roster exemption for a qualifying international player from the start of the offseason program through the final roster reduction.

And if they don’t make the Week 1 roster, qualifying international players can become a 17th practice-squad player. Normally, the practice squad has a maximum 16 players.

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes forward Seydou Traore (0) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mailata paved road for Chiefs

Jordan Mailata paved a path for the program as wide as the holes he carves out for Saquon Barkley. The Chiefs joined the group of NFL teams to use an IPP player in a starting lineup late last season when Chu Godrick opened at right tackle over the season’s final three games.

The Chiefs love to play international games so, naturally, international players are an important part of their personnel department.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Louis Rees-Zammit (89) catches a pass while running a drill during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ third mandatory minicamp Thursday June 12, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Godrick teamed with Esa Pole as the Chiefs’ starting offensive tackles late in the season. Amazingly, neither played a down of high-school football.

Godrick came to the United States from Nigeria in 2022. A 6-5, 293-pound athlete, he dabbled in basketball before forging a future in football. After training for several months at the Phoenix-area facility started by former NFL center LeCharles Bentley, Godrick signed with the Chiefs after the 2023 draft. After three seasons on their practice squad, he made his NFL debut Dec. 14 against the Chargers.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Chukwuebuka Godrick (72) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Louis Rees-Zammit didn’t get as far as Godrick, but he did spend the 2024 offseason with the Chiefs. A 6-2, 209-pound rugby player from Wales, Rees-Zammit converted to wide receiver and trained through the IPP program and signed as a free agent with the Chiefs ahead of the 2024 draft.

Released in the Chiefs’ final roster reduction, he signed with Jacksonville and spent the 2024 regular season on the Jaguars’ practice squad. After re-signing with Jacksonville in January 2025, he didn’t make the final roster and was out of the NFL last season.