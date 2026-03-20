Chiefs Have Their Own Case of March Madness
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March Madness brings comparisons across all types of sports. It’s a hot spot when it comes to talking points for all things athletics, and analysts love breaking down the tournament.
There are 64 teams that were still alive in play entering Thursday, and it will dwindle down each day this weekend. With many teams and Cinderella runs galore, it’s no surprise that some people refer to it as the greatest tournament across all sports.
For Kay Adams and Ian Eagle, they used the NCAA Tournament as a talking point on Wednesday’s episode of Up and Adams. She asked if Eagle had any tournament comparisons that he could see representing the Chiefs.
“I would say Kansas, a team that’s had success, that may be down a little bit, that some people have counted out,” Eagle said, “But you’ve got a championship coach, you still have pieces in place that could easily make a run.”
Eagle is broadcasting on CBS for the game between TCU and Ohio State to tip-off the tournament.
The comparison almost works too perfectly. Kansas has had their ups and downs this season, but they are one of the most prominent blue bloods in college basketball history. The Chiefs have been a top team in the NFL for the past couple years, but they had a dry spell this past year.
Both teams have won a title in their respective leagues in the last four years, and both have a generational talent at the helm. For Kansas, it’s Darryn Peterson that could bring them a title, while the Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes.
Like Eagle also mentioned, the teams have pieces surrounding their top player that can add some support. They also have Hall of Fame coaches that know how to lead a program to the promise land, and they have also showed they can develop talent.
“They’ve been tossed aside a bit, and I’m not sure that people are jumping on the bandwagon right now,” Eagle added.
Kansas enters the tournament as a 4-seed, and they will have their hands full with a tough region. Both the Jayhawks and Chiefs have the talent to get back to the top of their respective leagues.
The comparison works wonders and makes the fans realize how similar teams in different sports may be. With the distance between the two teams being about 46 miles, there’s even more to compare.
With March Madness in full swing, it’s interesting to see just how alike some of these tournament teams are to the NFL.
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Caden Letsche is a senior at the University of Kansas, majoring in Journalism. He has covered all things Jayhawks over the past four years, traveling across the country following the team. Sports have always been a passion.