It's no secret that the Kansas City Chiefs' defensive line lacked some firepower in 2025-26. That could remain the case this coming season due to a questionable edge rotation, but the interior is as rock-solid as it's ever been.

The team can thank both free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft for that. The former featured an acquisition by general manager Brett Veach that might be flying under the radar a bit.

Signing defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga helps K.C. raise its floor at the position in a huge way. Chiefs On SI is ranking the top 25 Chiefs for the upcoming season, and the big-bodied lineman barely snuck into the top 15.

Why Tonga Is So Important

As Chris Jones continues to age, it becomes more and more critical that the Chiefs do something to take pressure off him. Last year saw anything but the sort, as players like Derrick Nnadi, Jerry Tillery and Mike Pennel fell flat on their faces relative to expectations.

That's just considering the pass rush. Run defense was an issue as well, and don't let the team's No. 10 ranking in EPA per rush allowed (per SumerSports) fool you. Rankings when trailing (15th) and on early downs (16th) reflected a group that either couldn't set itself up for success to start series or couldn't get off the field to end them.

Combine all of those elements, and it becomes clear why Kansas City needed someone infinitely closer to a prime Nnadi than the 2025 version of him. Tonga is a worthy running mate for Jones as-is.

Tonga's Strengths and Weaknesses

The names of Tonga's game are being an anchor against the run and making the most of his blend of timing, instincts and frame. He has a more compact build with short arms, but he counteracts that by accurately placing his hands and having immense power in both his upper body and lower half.

As a member of the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots, Tonga factored into run support by occupying double-teams and taking up multiple gaps. A lot of his impact goes beyond the box score, as evidenced by him having just five career tackles for loss and half a sack.

Ironically, Pro Football Focus reflected a much better grade for Tonga's pass rushing (75.6, 15th of 134 players) than his run defense (54.6, 66th) last season. On film, though, he's more of an occasional penetrator and high-motor factor against the pass than anything else.

The plus in his profile is clearly clogging lanes or limiting chunk runs.

What Happens If Tonga Gets Hurt?

Now that the draft is in the rearview mirror, the Chiefs are in a much better spot at the defensive tackle spot. Before the first-round selection of Peter Woods, a Tonga injury would've forced 2025 second-rounder Omarr Norman-Lott into action coming off a torn ACL as a rookie.

Now, Norman-Lott can continue to rehab at his own pace and not be thrust into the lineup for premium snaps. Woods also has a different projection than Tonga, serving as more of a three-technique than a nose tackle. There's a good blend of skill sets in the interior defensive line group.

In the event of Tonga missing extended time, it wouldn't be a doomsday scenario. Sure, some early-down production would be lost, but the pass rush in obvious throwing situations may get a boost if someone else received more reps.

Why We Ranked Tonga Here

A three-year, $21 million contract seems like good value for both team and player. The Chiefs also structured the Tonga deal in a way that if he underwhelms in the second season, it'd save the club $7M against the cap to move off him prior to his age-32 effort. It's a sturdy, yet flexible setup.

In a way, that's precisely what bringing in Tonga represents as well. He gives the team something it desperately needed on first and second down. He also knows he very well could — and should — be making way for a more talented pass rusher once that time is made appropriate.

Again, acquiring Tonga is far from a flashy or splashy move, but it's wise. Those are oftentimes the ones that end up being low-risk, still-sizable reward transactions in retrospect.

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