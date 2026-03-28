Late-Round Option Could Provide Chiefs With Spark at Receiver

With many prospects having hidden potential, NFL scouts are preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft in different ways. Teams are now using their top-30 visits in order to see players in person, run through their film, and actually have conversations to see what each individual player is about.

For Kansas City, they are currently scheduling their visits consistently. They are now up to five top-30 visits this week, and they will keep scheduling them until they reach the maximum.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Chiefs need a receiver who can be a reliable target this upcoming season. After many injuries, dropped balls, and a non-existent run game, the team is looking to strengthen their offense.

After scheduling a visit for Carnell Tate to come to Kansas City, the organization is now looking into later rounds for a receiver too. George State wide receiver Ted Hurst will now be a potential draftee come next month.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia State wideout Ted Hurst (WO24) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hurst is projected to be a day three draft pick, and the Chiefs currently hold five picks for those rounds. With Kansas City having two first-round picks, the team might be having thoughts about waiting to snag a receiver in the later rounds.

Currently, the Chiefs need multiple positions in this upcoming draft, and they might want to focus on certain areas more than others. Defensive end and a cornerback might be the two main pieces they want right away.

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American Team wide receiver Ted Hurst (7) of Georgia State works in passing drills during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Hurst is a former Division II receiver that eventually found his way to Georgia State. He is 6-foot-4 and has the makings of being a consistent player in the NFL. The Chiefs could use someone with that size.

With a 40-yard dash time of 4.42 seconds, he also can provide that extra burst to be a deep threat as well. His size and speed alone are abilities that can provide an extra soft spot for Patrick Mahomes. He also has the footwork to beat opposing corners without ever having to go deep.

Nov 1, 2024; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Georgia State Panthers wide receiver Ted Hurst (16) makes a touchdown catch against the Connecticut Huskies in the second quarter at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The main concern is his skills within 50/50 balls. With his size, he should be a lot better than he is at making sure any ball within his vicinity is catchable. If the Chiefs do decide to take a chance on him on day three, they will be focused on getting his hands more assertive.

With the 2026 NFL Draft now less than a month away, these visits are going to ramp up and be more important than ever. The Chiefs will be using this one as a step to seeing if he fits their scheme.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia State wideout Ted Hurst (WO24) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hurst may not be the top receiver in this draft pool, but if Kansas City decides to focus on two other positions in the first round, they will be looking for help on the offensive side of the ball later on.