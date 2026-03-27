Chiefs Schedule Top Receiver for Top-30 Visit

Kansas City is on the lookout for who they want to pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. With plenty of talent across the board, the team is making sure to use their top-30 visits wisely.

Over the past couple weeks, the Chiefs have scheduled meetings with Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks, San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson, and Georgia tight end Oscar Delp. The team has now ramped up their visits before the draft next month.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This week alone, the Chiefs have scheduled four top-30 visits. One that might catch fans attention is a top-10 prospect.

Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate is set to visit Kansas City, and he will have opportunities to go through film, sit down with personnel in interviews, and even see if he fits the Chiefs culture and scheme.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate catches a ball during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The potential top-10 pick is currently projected to right around the Chiefs’ pick, which is 9th overall. If the team is set on picking him, they have some draft capital after trading Trent McDuffie earlier this month.

The 6-foot-2 receiver has the potential to make an impact on whatever team decides to draft him first. He is projected to be a year-one starter, and he certainly has the reliability to becoming a consistent piece on the offensive side of the ball.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) makes a catch for a touchdown Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Kansas City, they need many positions this offseason, but picking up a receiver in the draft is a must. Tate can be a guy that fits in the system and gives Patrick Mahomes a consistent target. His size alone can be a factor of his draft spot.

Tate recorded nine touchdowns this past year, and he also added 875 yards through the air on 51 receptions. He was a major piece of the Buckeyes’ offense. He has only improved throughout his collegiate career at Ohio State.

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) looks on in the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers during the 2025 Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

His ability to get open is a major factor. He seems to slip past defenders and make his own separation throughout games. When it comes down to one-on-one coverage, Tate has a catch rate that is over the top.

If the Chiefs are looking for a player that can be impactful on the offensive side of the ball, there are plenty of options in this year’s draft for receivers, but Tate is seemingly the best overall. The team will have to take that into consideration next month.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State wideout Carnell Tate (WO37) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For now, the team will use this visit to see if they truly want him on their roster this upcoming season. Tate has proven to have elite talent, but it will be interesting to see if it’s enough for the Chiefs to move up in the draft.

If he is available when Kansas City drafts with the 9th overall pick, expect the team to not second guess it.