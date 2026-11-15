Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons in Week 9

The Chiefs and Falcons are set to square off in a pivotal matchup in Week 10. Fresh off a rout of the Jets, Kansas City will look to keep rolling against an incredibly inconsistent Atlanta squad on the road at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.



For those who are interested in keeping up with the action but can't watch, we've got you covered. At Chiefs on SI, we will keep tabs on every major development and key moment from the contest. Our coverage will begin at kickoff.

Chiefs vs. Falcons Live Score Updates

Nov 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on the sidelines against the New York Jets during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First Quarter

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Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) intercepts a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Falcons

Time: 12 p.m. CT

Channel: CBS (KCTV locally)

Link: Watch CBS

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