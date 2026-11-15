Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons in Week 9
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The Chiefs and Falcons are set to square off in a pivotal matchup in Week 10. Fresh off a rout of the Jets, Kansas City will look to keep rolling against an incredibly inconsistent Atlanta squad on the road at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
For those who are interested in keeping up with the action but can't watch, we've got you covered. At Chiefs on SI, we will keep tabs on every major development and key moment from the contest. Our coverage will begin at kickoff.
Chiefs vs. Falcons Live Score Updates
First Quarter
N/A
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Falcons
Time: 12 p.m. CT
Channel: CBS (KCTV locally)
Link: Watch CBS
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Josh Schulman covers both the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas Jayhawks for KC Sports Network. He recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with daily podcasts, live shows on YouTube, and plenty of exclusive social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.