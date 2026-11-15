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Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons in Week 9

Keep track of the Chiefs vs. Falcons score in today's Week 10 clash with our periodic game updates.
Joshua Schulman|
Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) slides against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) slides against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

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Kansas City ChiefsAtlanta Falcons

The Chiefs and Falcons are set to square off in a pivotal matchup in Week 10. Fresh off a rout of the Jets, Kansas City will look to keep rolling against an incredibly inconsistent Atlanta squad on the road at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

For those who are interested in keeping up with the action but can't watch, we've got you covered. At Chiefs on SI, we will keep tabs on every major development and key moment from the contest. Our coverage will begin at kickoff.

Chiefs vs. Falcons Live Score Updates

Andy Reid
Nov 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on the sidelines against the New York Jets during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First Quarter

N/A

Chamarri Conner
Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) intercepts a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Falcons

Time: 12 p.m. CT
Channel: CBS (KCTV locally)
Link: Watch CBS

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Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

Josh Schulman covers both the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas Jayhawks for KC Sports Network. He recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with daily podcasts, live shows on YouTube, and plenty of exclusive social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.

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