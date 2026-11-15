How to Watch Chiefs vs. Falcons: NFL Week 10 TV, Odds, Preview

Following back-to-back losses, the Kansas City Chiefs got back in the win column in Week 9 against the New York Jets in resounding fashion. Now, head coach Andy Reid's team is back on the road to clash with the Atlanta Falcons and attempt to start a winning streak.

While Atlanta's 3-6 record would normally put a season on life support, an underwhelming NFC South means this squad is right in the thick of the divisional race. The hosts won't go down without a fight, setting up a potentially intriguing matchup in Week 10's early window.

Here's everything you need to know and how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they square off against the Falcons.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Falcons Week 10 Game

Game: Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons

Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Date and Time: Sunday, November 15 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 15 at 1 p.m. ET TV Channel: CBS (KCTV locally)

CBS (KCTV locally) Listen Live: Chiefs Radio Network on 96.5 The Fan (96.5 FM) locally, Compass Media Networks Nationally or Tico Sports/Audacy App for Spanish broadcast

Chiefs Radio Network on 96.5 The Fan (96.5 FM) locally, Compass Media Networks Nationally or Tico Sports/Audacy App for Spanish broadcast Betting line: Chiefs -3 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

On the main television broadcast this weekend is the duo of Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and former NFL defensive lineman J.J. Watt (color analyst) once again, with Tracy Wolfson on the sideline.

It's business as usual for the Chiefs Radio Network, featuring Mitch Holthus (play-by-play), Danan Hughes (color) and Josh Klingler (sideline) on the call. For Compass Media, it'll be Mike Conti and Brian Baldinger.

Tico Sports' Spanish broadcast picks up where it left off with Oscar Monterroso (play-by-play), Hannah Bassham (analyst) and Alvaro Alvarez (sideline) in the booth and on the field.

In light of the FAA ground stop earlier this week, the NFL has changed several referee assignments for Week 10. Today's game in Atlanta, for instance, goes from having Shawn Hochuli as its head official to Alan Eck (Football Zebras). Eck was last the top referee for Kansas City in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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