ESPN Matchup Predictor Analyzes Chiefs vs. Falcons Showdown in Week 10

After making a statement at Arrowhead Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs will head back out on the road in Week 10 as the hosting Atlanta Falcons will attempt to play spoiler. KC is looking to build on its blowout win over the Jets in its previous outing.

The Falcons have lost four of their past five matchups but aren't technically out of it given the dire state of the NFC South. As a result, Kevin Stefanski's group is viewing this contest as a must-win if they want to stay in the playoff race.



Despite Kansas City's impressive 6-2 record, Andy Reid and Co. have dealt with special teams struggles and offensive inconsistencies. Those issues have put a damper on what has otherwise been a successful start.

Most analysts view the Chiefs as heavy favorites, but what does the ESPN Matchup Predictor forecast? Here's what the computer model expects two days before kickoff.

Chiefs at Falcons: ESPN Matchup Predictor Gives Prediction

Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney (1) is hit after making a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances at Victory: Chiefs 78.1%, Falcons 21.6%.

With nearly a four-in-five chance of coming out victorious, the matchup predictor heavily favors Kansas City this weekend.

Chiefs on SI's Take

Chiefs fans can only take things one week at a time. Until the Broncos lose and give Kansas City an opening, all the Chiefs can do is beat the opponents in front of them.

The biggest storyline of this road clash is the arrival of Josh Downs, who landed with the Chiefs shortly before the trade deadline passed. The shifty slot receiver may not be featured too much out of the gate due to his unfamiliarity with the playbook, but there are bound to be some bright spots in his debut in the red and gold.

Kenneth Walker III is a dynamic weapon in the backfield, but Bijan Robinson is on another level. In spite of poor quarterback play, Robinson is virtually unstoppable in the open field and possesses elite vision as a runner. He has three games in which he surpassed 100 yards this season and is averaging 5.2 yards per carry.



Atlanta is unsurprisingly a significant underdog coming into this one, though it really depends on which version of the Falcons show up on Sunday. They were blown out by the Bengals last time out and shut out by the Buccaneers a week prior, but they also hold upset victories over the 49ers and Packers.

The drastic shifts in Atlanta's play have fans scratching their heads, largely due to the play of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. A week after taking home NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors in Week 7, he tossed a career-high four interceptions and failed to get his team a point.

Heading into their final game before a bye, the Falcons are going to throw everything they can at the visiting squad to stay in contention. This is the type of matchup that could see the Chiefs fall into an early deficit if they aren't careful.

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