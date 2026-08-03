Andy Reid Offers Several Encouraging Injury Updates on Key Chiefs in Training Camp

Following a scheduled off day on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs returned to Missouri Western State University for Day 5 of training camp. Today marked the first time players suited up in full pads this summer.

Several key players missed practice today, and although it was anticipated, their absence is still news. There's also one player who has been present at every practice but continues to don a yellow non-contact jersey due to a lingering shoulder injury he sustained during OTAs.

Head coach Andy Reid is very optimistic about his team's first-round cornerback Mansoor Delane, and the fact that he's even participating is a testament to how eager he is to get back on the field. Reid had nothing but praise for him when he met with the media earlier today.

"He's a tough nut," Reid said. "A lot of guys probably wouldn’t go out there and play with what he's got, but he wants to be out there, he wants to learn. We got to keep him out of contact."



Delane's injury is not something Reid expects to linger into the regular season, and the coaching staff has made sure he doesn't reaggravate it by essentially making him play one-handed during drills.

Three players who did not dress for practice were wide receivers Xavier Worthy and Cyrus Allen, along with defensive end Ashton Gillotte. The two wideouts being absent came as no surprise after they each gave Chiefs fans a near-heart attack by being carted off during Saturday's practice. Fortunately, both received encouraging news regarding their injuries.

Allen suffered only a shin bruise that is expected to stop swelling in "a day or two," per Reid. Once the swelling goes down, the K.C. medical staff will evaluate where he's at, but they certainly won't rush him back.



Meanwhile, Worthy reportedly suffered a sprained shoulder, likely on a deep catch he made from Patrick Mahomes over the weekend before falling to the ground. According to Reid, he's expected to return to practice later this week, so it is clear the injury isn't considered too serious.

With Worthy, Allen, and Rashee Rice all sidelined, the first-team receivers catching passes from Mahomes today were Jalen Royals, Tyquan Thornton, and Andrew Armstrong. That's obviously something that's going to have to change once the regular season rolls around.

Gillotte, the Chiefs' third-round pick last year who recorded three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks as a rookie, remained sidelined with a hamstring strain. Felix Anudike-Uzomah has continued receiving first-team reps at defensive end in his place.

Overall, it was an encouraging day on the injury front, but it's still fair to be a bit concerned about how much the Chiefs are relying on several key skill position players to stay healthy once they return.

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