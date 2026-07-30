Chiefs Injury Tracker: Every Injury Update From Training Camp

As NFL teams prepare for the 2026 season, all 32 squads share at least one common goal: stay as healthy as possible. Of course, every roster is impacted by injury; the key at this point in the year is to avoid serious setbacks during training camp.

The Kansas City Chiefs began camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, with several preexisting injuries to monitor and vital rehab processes for a pair of the team's stars.

This story will be updated throughout camp to track every Chiefs injury update as the team ramps up for the regular season.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes fully cleared for camp

The most important injury and recovery story of Chiefs camp belongs to quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes was cleared for full participation in camp shortly before reporting to St. Joe.

In the rookies-and-quarterbacks portion of camp, Mahomes had a planned off-day on Day 3 but has been a full participant in all other practices so far. Following the team's practice on July 29, head coach Andy Reid set a consise standard for Mahomes' involvement.

"Pat did everything," Reid said.

Day 2 Mahomes look ✅



Andy Reid yesterday:



“He’s got good strength. You make good strength through the practice he’s been in, where he can still bend and throw and he trusts the leg to drive on it. So I think those are all important things. I stand right behind him so we talk.” pic.twitter.com/cXUEJkYPHf — Marleah Campbell (@MarleahKCTV5) July 30, 2026

Wide receiver Rashee Rice's recovery plan

In mid-May, wide receiver Rashee Rice had surgery on his right knee, putting his status for training camp in doubt.

In his first session back with the team, Rice participated in the early portion of practice before exiting for rehab around the midway point. Reid confirmed that partial participation was the plan in Rice's return, and Reid said Rice would ramp up to a larger workload as camp continued.

Armstrong got a lot of 1s reps today with Rashee Rice still sitting out live periods while in ramp-up mode with his knee. Armstrong had good summer and should continue to be a top name to watch for end of WR room. https://t.co/KK9SBA53gm — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) July 30, 2026

Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed's workload managed

After an injury-riddled pair of seasons with the Tennessee Titans, the Chiefs are taking a cautious approach with cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. In the same fashion as Rice, Sneed participated in the first portion of his first practice before exiting for planned rehab—a strategy Sneed and the team could replicate a number of times throughout camp.

Reid explained the strategy for both Rice and Sneed following practice on July 29.

"Rashee and L'Jarius, we had planned to get some work in, and then they went up mid-practice and got some rehab done there, but it was all positive; it was planned, and we'll gradually ramp them up as we go," Reid said.

Cornerback Mansoor Delane participates, no-contact

Rookie No. 6 overall pick Mansoor Delane has participated in camp while wearing a yellow no-contact jersey due to a shoulder injury suffered earlier this offseason.

Defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott

Second-year second-round pick Omarr Norman-Lott started training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list as he recovers from an ACL tear suffered in October.

Two young players placed on injured reserve

Second-year defensive end Ethan Downs and rookie tight end John Michael Gyllenborg are both out for the 2026 season after being placed on injured reserve (IR). Both players were roster contenders and likely practice squad candidates on our first Chiefs On SI 53-man roster prediction.

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