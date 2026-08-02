Over the course of his rookie contract, linebacker Leo Chenal served as a near-perfect example of the modern drafting and development systems in the NFL. Both he and the Kansas City Chiefs were better off for the partnership they had for four seasons.

Chenal came into the league as someone who was rough around the edges but had impressive athletic traits and a penchant for playmaking. By the time he grew into his shoes as a player, he was an impact piece in multiple phases and someone capable of finding significant snaps on just about any team.

Those shoes are now left for someone else to fill, as Chenal inked a multiyear deal with the Washington Commanders in free agency this spring. Kansas City is hoping that its own internal scouting and coaching can lead to a suitable replacement being fielded in the 2026-27 campaign; calculating that formula continues at this summer's training camp.

Narrowing down a one-for-one swap for Chenal's value is impossible, however, says linebacker Nick Bolton. The former third-round pick's blend of aggressiveness, tenacity and versatility is hard to narrow down to just a singular person on the roster.

At camp, the Chiefs are looking to amalgamate things in the aggregate.

"You're never going to replace that guy with just one person," Bolton said. "The energy he has on the team and in the building, also on the football field. You see his effort on field goal blocks and defensive plays. He goes and plays three-tech for us sometimes, he blitzes, plays a little bit of coverage, a little bit of everything — special teams as well.

"It's going to be all hands on deck. I think they're trying to find guys that can mimic the things he does well, but obviously he was a great player for us."

In his final year as a Chief, Chenal racked up 58 tackles, five quarterback hits and a pair of sacks. The year prior, he forced three fumbles and had the same number of pass breakups. In those two campaigns combined, he also made numerous plays in short-area coverage and was a force on special teams. Even on a part-time snap share, he did the work of multiple players.

That's the predicament K.C. finds itself in behind Bolton and Drue Tranquill on the depth chart. Two players, Cooper McDonald and Jeffrey Bassa, stand out as potential fill-ins for the Chenal role of SAM linebacker. The former is better suited for those duties due to his athletic profile and run defense chops, and he drew significant praise from Bolton at full-squad camp.

Bolton believes McDonald's self-belief improved drastically throughout his rookie year.

"Yeah, man, I just see his confidence," Bolton said. "That's the biggest thing. When he first came in, he was unsure of himself, where he fit and if he could ball in this league. As the games progressed and the season kept going, you could see his confidence growing.

"We always say, 'Bring your own swagger' of things you do well. You could see he brings these little things, he can pass rush a little bit, play the run and set the edge. You kind of see guys' flavor when they bring their personality and have a little confidence to themselves, so I think that's probably the biggest thing I've seen."

McDonald, an undrafted free agent in 2025, played almost exclusively on special teams until Weeks 17 and 18 of the regular season. In his final two outings, he logged a combined 47 defensive snaps and had 10 total tackles in both phases. Bassa, too, saw the field sparingly on defense but had 22 snaps and a pair of tackles in the finale against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Right now, it seems to be a battle of dynamic lateral athleticism versus more steady downhill play. Coverage and special teams would be the swing factors, and the preseason should give defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and special teams coordinator Dave Toub some more reps to look at on film.

The Chiefs don't need an answer to their seemingly impossible question today. That's good news, although a solidified plan will have to manifest itself by the time Week 1 rolls around.

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