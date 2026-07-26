One Starting Job the Chiefs Are Happy They Don't Have to Answer Today

Report day for veterans at Kansas City Chiefs training camp is quickly approaching, which should give the club some much-needed clarity on how to sort out its eventual 53-man roster and depth chart.

Plenty of spots seem to be sorted out, but there's a handful remaining to decide on. One of them appears to be the third linebacker job. There's a world where starter Drue Tranquill shifts to a base SAM role and allows someone to slot in elsewhere, especially considering the departure of Leo Chenal to the Washington Commanders.

Until proven or told otherwise, however, the race likely comes down to the duo of Jeffrey Bassa and Cooper McDonald. Kansas City may feel very relieved that it doesn't have to make any decisions right now, as there's plenty left to learn about both players.

Bassa, a former Oregon standout, logged 39 defensive snaps in his rookie year with another 276 on special teams. His most extensive workload came in Week 18's regular-season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders, when he played 23 snaps on defense and logged a 68.3 Pro Football Focus grade. That stint included one target and a six-yard grab allowed in 10 coverage opportunities.

The 2025 fifth-round pick is a rangy player with a 6.83 Relative Athletic Score, fueled by an impressive 4.63-second 40-yard dash and a 38.5-inch vertical jump. Some believe he's better suited to play the WILL linebacker position, which is Tranquill's assumed starting role alongside Nick Bolton.

That's where defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo could get creative, but it remains to be seen whether he'll do so.

McDonald, on the other hand, is a bigger player who had an inch-and-a-half and eight pounds on Bassa during the pre-draft process. The TCU product's lateral agility and overall explosiveness are nothing to write home about, although his 4.66-second (unofficial) 40 time was right up there with that of Bassa.

The 24-year-old seems like a much more natural fit for the SAM occupation. He doesn't have a ton more experience than Bassa, as evidenced by his 57 defensive and 289 special teams snaps in 2025, but he made more of an impact in his opportunities.

In his debut campaign, McDonald had 25 tackles, including 10 solo efforts. His respective PFF grades in Weeks 17 and 18 (28 defensive reps) were 72.2 and 67.2.

Who will wind up winning the job? If unobstructed by Jack Cochrane and Cole Christiansen, as expected, there's reason to believe it'll be McDonald. Him securing the part-time duties (less than 50% of snaps for the SAM) would make Spagnuolo's job easier and likely ensure a higher floor in run defense on base downs. It makes plenty of sense.

Don't count Bassa out, though. There's plenty of time between now and Week 1, which could see one player outperform another or an unfortunate injury occur. One way or another, the logjam will be cleared once September arrives.

The possibilities in the interim are precisely why the Chiefs should be thanking their lucky stars for training camp practice and the preseason.

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