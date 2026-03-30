One Edge Rusher Who Makes Perfect Sense for Chiefs at No. 29

Kansas City is in need of an edge rusher that can provide a dominant presence as soon as possible. After a 6-11 season, where the defensive line struggled, the team is looking for a defensive end that can make an impact.

The Chiefs have two first round picks, and it seems like they won’t go the defensive end route with the 9th pick, unless Rueben Bain Jr. is able to fall that far. With that information, the organization might look for an edge rusher with the 29th pick.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A player that has been under the radar over the past couple weeks is Missouri defensive end Zion Young. He has the makings of being a player for the Chiefs that could make a long-term impact.

Putting him on the same defensive line as Chris Jones is already enticing as it is. Young provides a stature that can bull rush an offensive tackle, but he also has the skills and speed to win at the line of scrimmage a different way.

Dec 27, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) looks on before a play against the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

With his NFL comparison being Za’Darius Smith, the hype around his talent is there. The Chiefs could easily use their pick in the late first to pick him up. With plenty of draft capital in the later rounds, Kansas City could use those picks to make a trade and move up in the draft as well.

Young is as dominant as they come. He’s 6-foot-6 and he has the power to bully whoever his put in front of him on gamedays. Some say that he looks like he came out of a lab and was built to play football. The Chiefs need a player just like that.

Nov 15, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) runs the ball as Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) attempts the sack during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Last season, the team was near the very bottom of the league in pressures on opposing quarterbacks, and they were also not able to provide many sacks. An edge rusher is a priority in this upcoming draft.

If the organization does not want to take a risk in the draft on a defensive end, they could always pick up Cm Jordan in free agency. As of right now, they will be looking for a defensive presence in that area on draft night.

Dec 27, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) warms up before the Gator Bowl against the Virginia Cavaliers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Young excels in causing havoc. He can destroy an offense gameplan just by breaking down blocks. Even though he can help with the pressure on quarterbacks, he has the speed to help in the run defense too.

The Chiefs have needed a defensive end that can help provide an impact immediately, and Young can be just that. It will be interesting to see if the team takes the nearby college kid with the 29th pick.