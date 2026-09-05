Coming off a dreadful 6-11 season, many are writing the Kansas City Chiefs off. It's hard to blame them considering everything that went wrong a year ago, but those who are giving head coach Andy Reid's crew the benefit of the doubt also may not be off base.

It's widely expected that Kansas City will be better in 2026, although whether that results in a full return to championship-level glory remains to be seen. If it is in the cards, it'll take an inspired effort to claw through the AFC and get back to the Super Bowl for the first time in a couple of years.

In the event that the Chiefs are "back," which in-conference foes could stand in their way and pose the biggest threats? Matt Verderame and Joshua Brisco discussed that and more on a September episode of the That Football Show podcast on KC Sports Network. Let's dive into a power ranking from the scariest clubs to merely some names to be aware of.

1: Houston Texans

If the perceived top dog in the conference is a team quarterbacked by C.J. Stroud, the Chiefs might not be doomed. Even with Nico Collins leading the receiver room and David Montgomery acquired this offseason, the Houston Texans remain a work in progress on that side of the ball and likely wouldn't be able to keep pace with KC if a game became a high-scoring affair.

The issue resides on defense, where the Texans may not only be the best group in the sport but might have one of the best defenses this century. After being top-three in points and yards per drive, head coach DeMeco Ryans' crew returns a star-studded front with Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter waiting to rush the passer and players like Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter clamping wideouts in the secondary.

Given the Chiefs' potential struggles against man coverage, as well as ongoing questions about their tackle situation, this is the exact kind of matchup that could give them fits in a pressure-packed environment.

2: New England Patriots

The New England Patriots may not be able to win 14 regular-season games like they just did , but this very well may be a better team than the one that shocked the world and got all the way to Super Bowl LX.

This is a defense that may not have a ton of household names, but under head coach Mike Vrabel, is always competitive. New England sat ninth in EPA per play allowed in 2025, per SumerSports, and figures to flirt with top-10 status once again. Rookie pass rusher Gabe Jacas being a factor could be what swings that outcome either way.

On offense, MVP runner-up Drake Maye is looking to prove that he belongs in conversations among the game's elite signal-callers. His life should be made easier in 2026, as running back TreVeyon Henderson is now a seasoned veteran in his second year and Romeo Doubs joined the receiver room. Oh yeah, someone by the name of A.J. Brown is also the new top pass-catching weapon in Foxborough, too.

Discount New England at your own risk. Even if the journey doesn't look the same, the end-of-season destination could be.

3: Denver Broncos

If you're a Chiefs fan reading this, you might want to scroll down a section. Unfortunately for your team, there's a championship-level squad ready to roll in the same division. After adding receiver Jaylen Waddle via trade and re-signing halfback J.K. Dobbins, the Denver Broncos aim to make slight improvements to an already decent offense while maintaining a tremendous Vance Joseph-led defense.

No, that doesn't mean Bo Nix is the caliber of player that should get to or win a Super Bowl. Weird things happen in the NFL, though, and the Seattle Seahawks' February triumph with Sam Darnold at the helm showed what merely quality play under center can accomplish when paired with a dominant defense.

The Broncos surrendered just 4.5 yards per play last season, the lowest mark in the NFL. Cornerback Patrick Surtain II is a walking Defensive Player of the Year candidate, and outside linebacker Nik Bonitto is as flashy as it gets on the edge as a rusher. This writer doesn't trust the Broncos as far as he can throw them, but they deserve props for constructing what might be football's most complete roster.

Honorable Mention: Everyone Else

Several teams are worthy of honorable mention status. It wouldn't be a massive shock if any of these franchises snuck in a deep playoff run, but there are also legitimate flaws that could — and likely will — prevent them from doing so.

In the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens aim to find even footing with Jesse Minter back in the org as the club's head coach. The Cincinnati Bengals are also eyeing a bounce-back 2026 campaign after investing in the defense during the offseason. Health is always the issue with them.

The Buffalo Bills will be tied to the Chiefs in some way, shape or form for years, especially as quarterback Josh Allen continues receiving buzz as perhaps the lone true peer for Patrick Mahomes. His roster, on the other hand, is destitute. The Jacksonville Jaguars were the pride of the AFC South a year ago and should be feisty, yet it's difficult to believe in Trevor Lawrence and company until they do something in January.

Speaking of which, the Los Angeles Chargers round out the list of projected playoff-level teams that have the talent but not always the championship DNA. Can the hiring of Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator make quarterback Justin Herbert a viable postseason performer? File that under to-be-determined.

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