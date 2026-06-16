The Kansas City Chiefs' 2026 organized team activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamp are over, but in a sense, the franchise just got one of its top players back in the fold.

Wide receiver Rashee Rice was released from a Dallas County jail on Tuesday morning, marking the conclusion of a 30-day sentence he began serving in May following a probation violation.

Rice was met by a group of reporters upon his release, with the star pass catcher quickly breaking into a jog and evading them before entering an SUV and leaving. Local FOX 4 News captured video of the sequence.

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice runs from media, dives into SUV after release from Dallas County Jail.



Rice was released after 30 days in jail for a probation violation. pic.twitter.com/Vkh7Lqa0lL — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) June 16, 2026

On May 19, news broke that Rice's violation stemmed from a positive marijuana test. That forced him to immediately serve the 30 days in jail he was ordered to on July 15, 2025, as referenced in a May trial docket. The 26-year-old was on probation following a multivehicle crash in March 2024.

To add another twist, Rice underwent knee surgery just days before going to jail. The procedure was performed to clean up "loose debris that was causing inflammation," although the former second-round pick was allowed to serve out his sentence while also receiving treatment at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, TX.

The surgery was reported to sideline Rice for two months. At the conclusion of minicamp on June 11 — Rice missed that and OTAs — Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided an update on Rice's rehab progress.

“Yeah, so (Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance) Rick’s (Burkholder) talked to him more than what I have," Reid said. "Just making sure that everything was set there where he could do some rehab with it and still do the time that he needed to take care of. He’s on top of that, and thank goodness that they’re allowing him to do it. They’ve been great with that.”

RIce has appeared in just 28 regular-season games in three seasons with K.C. His sophomore effort in 2024 was cut short due to a knee injury, and then he missed the first six games of 2025-26 because of a suspension related to the aforementioned crash.

With that said, Rice has been a productive player when on the field, averaging 64.2 receiving yards and half a touchdown per outing. He's the unquestioned top option for the Chiefs at wideout heading into this season, supported by 2024 first-round pick Xavier Worthy and 2025 breakout piece Tyquan Thornton.

Now that Rice is a free man, all focus shifts to Chiefs training camp on July 29 and whether he will be ready for it.

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