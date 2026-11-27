It's not shocking or particularly disorienting that the Kansas City Chiefs lost a regular season game against the Buffalo Bills. That's usually how it goes around this time of the year, then the Chiefs get their revenge in the postseason. That's the deal between these two AFC contenders. But Thursday's defeat was an incredibly frustrating one for the most predictable reasons.

The Harrison Butker conversation has been stalled out for more than half of the season. He's been the worst kicker in the NFL, nothing has changed, and I don't think there's anything left to add regarding his perpetual struggles. We've all seen it. Meanwhile, speaking of storylines I'd rather not think or write about any longer, the Chiefs signed Justin Tucker to the practice squad a month ago.

But the issues that cost the Chiefs in Buffalo weren't all Butker-based. Of course, that's an easy and generally fair takeaway when your team's kicker goes 1-for-2 and the other guy hits two fourth-quarter kicks from 54 and 57 yards out in a three-point loss, but the predictable failures went beyond Butker.

Even on a night when the Chiefs outplayed the Bills both offensively and defensively, Kansas City could not get an edge. Their average starting field position was their own 21-yard line, with four drives beginning inside the 12. The Bills' average starting field position was a full 20 yards better, starting in Kansas City territory four times. In a game with zero Chiefs turnovers, that's preposterous.

The Chiefs average starting field position was their own 21. Four of those were inside their own 12.



The Bills average starting field position was their own 41. Their worst starting field position was their own 24 and four of them started on KC's side of the field. — HBTC (@hbtCHIEFS) November 27, 2026

Punter Matt Araiza averaged 41.5 yards per punt on his seven boots, including a 36-yard punt that didn't make it across midfield and a fumbled snap that preceded a 13-yard punt, minus a five-yard procedural penalty, for a net of eight yards.

Yes, the elements certainly played a factor, but Bills punter Tommy Doman Jr. averaged 45.8 yards per punt, with three of his five punts landing inside the 20, including some perfectly placed kicks and a pair of poorly evaluated return decisions by Josh Downs.

But even those issues aren't the ones that finally, truly ended the game.

With 14 seconds left, tied at 10, the Chiefs were set to punt from their own end zone. I said, out loud, "They're going to block this and win in regulation." Those words left my mouth. Did I believe them? Was that a real prediction or just the final bit of Thanksgiving pessimism escaping before an incoming disaster? That, I don't know. But I can't imagine that any Chiefs fans were tuned in at that moment and confidently telling themselves, "Well, at least this will be a clean operation and we'll try again in overtime."

THE PUNT IS TIPPED.



KCvsBUF on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Pkpl8dQONB — NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2026

The special teams penalties are another topic that has graduated beyond the need for further evaluation. Why have they so consistently plagued the unit in recent years? Andy Reid said after the game that he's still "comfortable with" the leadership on special teams, expressing continued confidence in special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Dave Toub.

Toub's units have had more than their fair share of struggles for several years, but I also don't care to make this an entirely Toub-based conversation either. Is it his fault that Butker has been in steep decline? Probably not, but it's not helpful to hear Toub declare that he's "not a kicking guy." Did Downs make individually bad decisions on Thursday, or was that how he was coached to field (or not field) those punts? That's hard to say, but it's been a long time since the Chiefs had a consistently good and trustworthy return game. Why do opposing kickers always seem to have great days against Kansas City? Another area where a special teams unit—for one reason or another—hasn't been able to make a positive impact.

This is Dave Toub. He coaches this. Every returned they've had under his employ has caught every punt possible.



It's never been a good idea. It never works. But they do it every time. https://t.co/jIIZR0BMla — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) November 27, 2026

In football, wins and losses never come down to one player or one play. The game is too complex for that to ever be entirely true. But on a night when the Chiefs' defense held up extremely admirably and the KC offense outplayed Buffalo's unit, the Bills won in just one phase, and that was enough to take the win on Thanksgiving night.

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