This Thanksgiving, the NFL will spotlight its best matchup as Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen cap off the holiday slate in prime time, marking the 11th matchup of the league’s best quarterback rivalry since Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. In this game, the Chiefs will look to take the lead in the race for the AFC’s No. 1 seed and curb their five-game regular-season losing streak against the Bills. Much has been said about the Bills’ four postseason losses to the Chiefs over the years, but what about the opposite?

Naturally, there has been more focus on the Bills’ playoff losses because the stakes are higher and those losses have largely prevented them from making the Super Bowl while the Chiefs have won three titles with Patrick Mahomes. Still, it’s fair to ask: Why do the Chiefs keep losing to the Bills in the regular season?

While the Chiefs have beaten the Bills in all four of their playoff matchups in the Mahomes–Josh Allen era, the Bills have taken down the Chiefs in five consecutive regular-season games. The Chiefs have only beaten the Bills once in the regular season in the Allen era, a 26–17 win in 2020.

The Bills have won these games in different fashions, though most of them have been close, as four of five have been decided by fewer than 10 points. Both teams have evolved since Mahomes and Allen first faced off in the 2020 season. The Chiefs moved on from Tyreek Hill and invested heavily in their defense as Mahomes’s passing production dropped off following his 2022 MVP campaign. The Bills, meanwhile, shifted to a run-first offensive approach led by Allen and James Cook. Though both teams have changed and adapted, there are some common threads between the Chiefs’ regular-season losses to the Bills, and why they play better in the postseason.

Here’s a comparison of the Chiefs-Bills matchups in the regular season and the playoffs.

Regular season

QB comparison

QB Completion % Yards per game Touchdowns Interceptions Sacks QB hits Pressure rate (avg) Rush yards Patrick Mahomes 59.3% 265.4 8 8 11 47 34.98% 95 Josh Allen 66.1% 282.4 9 2 7 25 33.18% 197

Team comparison

Team Points Rushing yards per game Turnovers Third down Chiefs 19.8 85.4 11 39.6% Bills 28 121.8 3 48.4%

Postseason

QB comparison

QB Completion % Yards Touchdowns Interceptions Sacks QB hits Pressure rate Rush yards Patrick Mahomes 74% 290.7 9 0 5 16 27.4% 136 Josh Allen 65.2% 259.7 9 1 8 22 30.3% 267

Team comparison

Team Points per game Rushing yards per game Turnovers Third down Chiefs 34.7 144.2 3 54% Bills 28.2 141.7 1 41%

As the numbers show, the Chiefs are better in a few key areas when the playoffs roll around: turnovers, the run game and protecting Mahomes.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over three times across four playoff games compared to 11 times over their past five regular-season matchups. They’ve also been able to create greater balance on offense while the Bills’ defense has not been nearly as stout in those games.

Kansas City has rushed for over 100 yards in all four of their playoff matchups, compared to just once in their past five regular-season contests. Part of this is because Mahomes has run the ball more in the postseason. In three of their regular-season matchups, he’s run for fewer than 10 yards.

Overall, Mahomes has played better in the playoffs while the Bills’ pass defense has struggled to limit him the same way they do in the regular season. It’s not surprising that Mahomes has risen to the occasion in the postseason—there’s a reason he’s already one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, but it is surprising that the Bills’ defense plays that much better in the regular season compared to the playoffs. The Bills’ pass rush has struggled to get home in those postseason games as Mahomes has been pressured nearly 7% less in their playoff games and taken way fewer hits. Accordingly, he’s completed 74% of his passes while throwing for nine touchdowns and no picks. Allen and the Bills’ offense has put together relatively similar production in the regular season and playoffs against the Chiefs, but the defense has not put together the same results.

Why this year’s game could be different

For the first time in the Mahomes era, the Chiefs have a legitimate rushing attack. The Chiefs have never had a 1,000-yard rusher since Mahomes became the starter in 2018, but prized free-agent signing Kenneth Walker III is on pace to easily clear that mark, even after missing the past two games due to injury. They also have fifth-round pick Emmett Johnson , who has rushed for over 100 yards in back-to-back games in Walker’s absence and been a dynamic threat in the receiving game.

To go along with the run game, the Chiefs have found an explosive passing game in recent weeks thanks to their trade for Josh Downs and the emergence of players such as rookie Cyrus Allen. The Chiefs have Mahomes, but they didn’t have many real offensive playmakers to threaten the Bills’ defense in their recent matchups. The addition of these players makes the Chiefs’ offense more balanced and dangerous, and could allow Mahomes to end this losing streak. The weather is expected to be rainy, which could affect the Chiefs’ plans for a win, but overall, Kansas City has better pieces to support Mahomes in this matchup and going forward.

It’s worthwhile to note that these regular-season losses haven’t dampened the Chiefs much. Beyond winning multiple Super Bowls in this span, they also have finished with a higher playoff seeding than the Bills most years, allowing them to host Buffalo at Arrowhead in three of their four postseason games. A win could be more important for the Chiefs this time around, however, since the Bills currently stand atop the AFC at 9–1 (with a comfortable four-game cushion in the AFC East) and Kansas City is tied with the Broncos atop the AFC West at 8–2. The Chiefs have a much tougher schedule ahead than Denver, making this a critical game for both their hopes at the AFC West title and top seed.