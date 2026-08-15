Three Chiefs Rookies Who Need to Shine in Preseason Opener vs Rams

Chiefs football is finally back today — the caveat being that it's the preseason. Either way, it's the first time since December 2025 that KC fans will get to watch their favorite team at Arrowhead Stadium.

For some players, this game against the Rams will be nothing more than an opportunity to get extra reps in preparation for the regular season. However, it will also serve as an audition for some key rookies who will be donning the red and gold for the first time.



Which rookies must show out this afternoon in their Chiefs debut? Here's a look at three crucial players.

3. Garrett Nussmeier

As we've previously written about at Chiefs On SI, the preseason will be crucial in determining Garrett Nussmeier's spot on the 53-man roster. The former LSU quarterback is looking to officially win the QB3 spot on the depth chart over the next few weeks but needs to play well starting today to solidify his spot.

With Patrick Mahomes likely out for the entire preseason, Nussmeier will receive reps with the second team after starter Justin Fields finishes his day. He may also turn the ball over to Chris Oladokun at some point in the second half as the two players continue their position battle.

Jul 29, 2026; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks Chris Oladokun (19) and Justin Fields (6) and Garrett Nussmeier and Patrick Mahomes (15) walk down the hill to the fields prior to training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nussmeier doesn't need to do anything overly impressive to earn his job in preseason. All he needs to do is make the right reads and limit his mistakes early.

2. R Mason Thomas

The No. 40 overall draft pick this year, Thomas has trailed behind a few players throughout camp and OTAs. The preseason is a chance for him to stand out from his competition and prove himself to the coaching staff.



The issue with Thomas is that he's quite undersized as a 6-foot-2, 240-pound edge rusher, making him far less effective than Ashton Gillotte (270 pounds) and Felix Anudike-Uzomah (255 pounds) in the run game. Right now, he's viewed as nothing more than a pass-rushing specialist on the Chiefs' defensive line rather than an every-down player.

Even then, Thomas has still yet to secure a full-time role, whether it be on passing downs or not. With Gillotte sidelined due to a lingering hamstring strain, the next few weeks offer Thomas a chance to live up to his draft billing and earn some reps in the regular season.

1. Cyrus Allen

Aside from an early training camp injury scare in which he was carted off the field, Allen has been one of the best stories of Chiefs camp this offseason. The fifth-round draft pick out of Cincinnati is making a serious case to be considered the third wide receiver in the offense.

Today is when all the hype finally gets put to the test and we see whether Allen is the real deal. He may not be entirely 100% as he recovers from a shin bruise, but he should get a couple of quarters' worth of work to showcase his skill set.



Ultimately, how he performs in live games against opposing defenses will be the deciding factor in how much playing time he receives as a rookie.

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